Genshin Impact Kazuha build: Best weapons, Artifacts, and team composition

Genshin Impact is finally releasing its newest character, Kazuha, today, and players will be able to use the 5-star Anemo samurai from Inazuma on their teams.

With so many options for builds and playstyles, Kazuha is definitely a very versatile character who can flex between supportive and damage style builds. Players will be able to outfit their Kazuha with a multitude of weapons and artifact sets, and determining which are the best can be difficult. Players can read here to find the best artifacts, weapons, and team compositions for Kazuha.

Genshin Impact Kazuha build: Best artifacts and more

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo sword user, making him one of the few Anemo characters in Genshin Impact. Anemo is one of the more supportive elements, relying on Swirl to maximize its damage meaning players will need powerful elemental application from their team to maximize their Kazuha's potential. Luckily, Anemo has a perfect artifact set to allow Kazuha to perform well.

The Viridescent Venerer artifact set provides Kazuha with great bonuses to his Elemental damage and helps him benefit a team greatly. Players should try to build Kazuha with this artifact set and include as much Elemental Mastery in his stats as possible. With the recent buffs to reaction damage and Elemental Mastery, Kazuha can deal some insane Swirl damage with enough of that stat.

Kazuha's best weapons:

Players can utilize several swords on Kazuha to perform a good amount of damage, but the best swords for him provide Kazuha with Elemental Mastery. This means that his best in slot weapons are the 4-star craftable Iron Sting, or the new 5-star sword, Freedom-Sworn.

Players who are rolling on the weapon banner have the opportunity to pick up one of Kazuha's best possible weapons, but for those who aren't, crafting the Iron Sting can be a great way to buff Kazuha's damage potential.

Kazuha's best team compositions:

Kazuha's best team compositions will allow him to bring out the best in his team while also providing some great crowd control and damage. These teams will rely on constant swirling, meaning elements that can be rapidly applied will be the best.

Kazuha can function great on a Freeze team or a Vaporize focused team, as his damage buffs can help out with cutting down enemies quicker, but it seems that his best team composition currently is an Electro-Charged team.

This team allows for Kazuha to constantly swirl the Electro-Charged reaction which will rapidly jump between enemies and deal tons of damage. Players can run this composition best with these characters:

Fischl Xingqiu Beidou Kazuha

This composition only gets stronger with Constellations on each of the 4-star characters, and players can watch this team in Abyss Floor 12 at the top of this section.

Kazuha brings a lot to Genshin Impact and players will definitely want to give him a try when he is available for a summons later today.

