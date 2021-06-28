Murata in Genshin Impact: Everything known about the Pyro Archon and The God of War so far

Genshin Impact is teasing a lot of upcoming content, and the game's lore is constantly expanding with new regions releasing all the time. The world of Teyvat is teeming with elements, with each one having an Archon presiding over it.

These Archons help maintain the balance in the world and each represents an ideal or aspect of humanity. Murata is the Archon of Pyro and the God of War in Genshin Impact. She reigns over the land of Natlan as a god of battle, and the people of this country follow suit.

Players can learn more about this Archon here.

Murata in Genshin Impact: Details and information

OKAY IN GENSHIN, the red head are known as the muratans. and in honkai, the red head and literally the lady of fire (bcs himeko's strongest battlesuit is fire thats literally her element) is murata himeko!! pic.twitter.com/lOzkWxWVpx — su dendro archon (@oshrtfl) October 7, 2020

Murata is referenced in Genshin Impact very sparingly, but has made appearances in the lore and the webcoming. She is the Lady of Fire, the God of War and the Archon of Pyro, and is responsible for the Muratans, her descendents who are blessed with red hair that is bright like flames.

Her children are a warring race who uphold her ideals of battle and while they are seldom seen, players will likely come into contact with them upon reaching Natlan in the future.

This is Murata Himeko from Honkai Impact 3rd, and guess who are the Murata people in Genshin ? The people from Natlan (upcoming Pyro region), the picture on the right is Venessa from Genshin Impact who is a Murata pic.twitter.com/OricOadnWV — 松風旋律 (@sanilj777) April 8, 2021

One such character is Vennessa, who was previously the Lion Knight of Mondstadt and greatly resembles her forebear Murata. This character makes multiple appearances in the webcomic and is part of the reason why Mondstadt is so peaceful now.

Once a slave warrior who fought in the arenas, her travails imbued her with hardened strength and ability to battle for her people.

What is known about Murata's character:

According to the Teyvat Storyline Trailer, players know that Act 5 of Genshin Impact will likely deal with a strong conflict or war. They will probably be dragged into Murata's endless desire for battle, as her fellow Archons Venti and Zhongli describe her as a "warmongering wretch" and someone in whom "war rages like a flame."

Oh by the way.... This part basically confirms that sometime in Genshin's past, a version of Himeko existed. Murata is her last name. She uses fire and had red hair. pic.twitter.com/HdYrZJAJEv — 提督 Aegis (@AdmiralAegis) October 19, 2020

She also seems to have had a strong temper, causing much strife between herself and others. However, she and Venti have maintained a positive relationship with her subjects and the people of Mondstadt engaging in peaceful tournaments.

While her appearance is unknown, her genes seem to remain strong in her descendents, passing down her bright red hair and tanned skin. Players can expect a powerful fighter when Murata arrives in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact's future seems bright with many characters on the horizon, and players will definitely have a lot to look forward to. Murata may be far off in the future, but fans will definitely get a better look at her as Natlan draws nearer.

