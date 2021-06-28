Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: New mystic offering Artifact exchange gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed a new system that players can use to exchange their Artifacts for replacements called Mystic Offering. Players can utilize this new feature to get rid of some of their unwanted Artifacts and turn them into a variety of differing types, allowing for multiple attempts at getting a good piece. Players will be able to utilize this new mechanic at crafting stations once they enter Inazuma.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Mystic Offering revealed

Credits: Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord Server

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have shown off a great look at Inazuma and one of its newest features, the Mystic Offering. With this system, players can exchange their unwanted Artifacts and use them to create brand new Artifacts of several different sets. This is a great way for players to turn in their excess Artifacts or poorly leveled ones and even get some powerful new ones. Players have several options to go through and select for their choice of new Artifact set:

Gladiator's Finale Wanderer's Troupe Bloodstained Chivalry Noblesse Oblige

Players have previously been unable to properly farm Gladiator's Finale and Wanderer's Troupe Artifacts, so this is a huge step for players who are focused on obtaining those pieces. Many characters can utilize these sets well, especially the Nobless Oblige set, so players will definitely want to use this to get rid of their underwhelming Artifacts. This system may be expanded to include other Artifacts as Genshin Impact progresses, and it could remain incredibly useful in the future.

Also read: Genshin Impact Yoimiya leaks: Release date, abilities, gameplay and more revealed

How Mystic Offering works:

Mystic Offering: a new system that allows you to consume 5* artifacts in exchange for new artifacts from 4 possible sets: Gladiator's Finale, Wanderer's Troupe, Bloodstained Chivalry, and Noblesse Oblige.#notsurewhy — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) May 14, 2021

Players will be able to turn in nine Artifacts at a time, and every three Artifacts turned in will return one Artifact of the chosen set. This means players can turn in nine random Artifacts to get 3 new Artifacts of their choice. This is a great way to turn excess junk artifacts into powerful new ones and can definitely be useful for players who have lots of Artifacts but none to level up. Players should be aware though that this only works with 5-Star Artifacts, meaning this won't be very useful for low rank players.

OH and mystic offering! KANDKSNS i cant wait pic.twitter.com/e0Yxyd2Lrb — y 🌸 follow limit :( (@hutaoplsburyme) June 27, 2021

Inazuma's new content is expansive and players will definitely want to explore the entire world and unlock all the new features and mechanics including the Mystic Offering.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Will Sayu be a playable character?

Genshin Impact's newest update is bringing a ton of useful features and players will be able to experience a whole new region when Inazuma releases. Players will definitely want to use this new system to get plenty of useful Artifacts.

Also read: Genshin Impact: How many Primogems are needed to get Kazuha from next character banner?

Edited by Gautham Balaji