Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Will Sayu be a playable character?

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed that players have a lot of new playable units to look forward to. One of them is Sayu, an Anemo 4-star Claymore user from Inazuma who has a Tanuki themed design. This Anemo Ninja character has a very unique playstyle and animations, and players will definitely want to give her a try when Genshin Impact 1.7 releases. Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have given players a decent amount of information about Sayu, and players can see this new playable character here.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Sayu in Genshin Impact

Sayu is an Anemo 4-star character from Inazuma who is the first small character to use a Claymore. This gives her some very unique animations and abilities, making her stand out in Genshin Impact's roster. Players will be able to get an early look at her animations here, along with her Elemental Skill and Burst. Players can get an idea of how Sayu will play along with an understanding of her abilities. Sayu's Elemental Skill, Yoohoo Arts: Fuuin Dash, is a very interesting ability as it allows her to roll around at very high speeds and deal high AOE Anemo damage.

Sayu has been officially announced by Genshin Impact. Leakers have revealed that she will likely come to the game as the second banner of Genshin Impact 1.7, meaning players won't have to wait too long to wish for this Anemo Ninja. Sayu is one of the first Inazuman characters that players will be able to wish for, making her a character that players should definitely pick up.

Sayu is a fully complete Genshin Impact character and players can even get a look at her Character Page animations. There is no doubt that Sayu will be releasing soon as her animations look complete and ready for players. Players can see her using the new craftable Inazuma Claymore in this video.

SAYU'S FIRST PASSIVE YOURE KIDDING ME EASY CRYSTALFLY FARMING NOW??? pic.twitter.com/nVK0qJU0wo — rhee ᵕ̈ (@yoimyya) June 7, 2021

Sayu also comes with some very useful passive talents, allowing players to collect wildlife much easier. Sayu's passive, Yoohoo Arts: Silencer's Secret, will keep animals like Crystalflies and Crabs from running away when startled, allowing players to easily collect these hard-to-get creatures. She will also gain passives as she ascends, allowing for much easier healing and support.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks continue to reveal new characters, and players will definitely want to add Sayu to their teams once Inazuma releases later this summer.

