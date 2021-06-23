Genshin Impact's Ayaka to be slightly weaker than Ganyu and Hu Tao, according to leaks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about Ayaka, a character the community has been looking forward to for a very long time. This character has finally almost arrived, and testers are revealing information about her strengths and weaknesses. It seems like she may be strong enough to deal with some of the top tier DPS characters in Genshin Impact. With powerful skills and a unique swordfighting style, players will definitely not want to overlook Ayaka's potential as a strong 5-star character. Players can read here to find out more about Ayaka's current strength level.

Genshin Impact: Ayaka's strength compared to Ganyu and Hu Tao

How does her burst multipliers work exactly? How feasible is it to get full 4300% hit, are there any conditions to it?https://t.co/I82b2ecXAb — Alphira⭕🔶👹 (@alphira_x) June 22, 2021

Certain leakers on Twitter have been sharing information about Ayaka's potential strength and playstyle, and it appears that she will be quite the powerful character when she releases. Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo Sword character who is part of the important Kamisato house of Inazuma. She will be featured heavily in the upcoming Inazuma storyline, and players can look forward to meeting her once they set off in the new region.

Ayaka's beta 1.7/2.0 idle animations

[Voice files not available]



Time to go back to 💤#GenshinImpact #Ayaka pic.twitter.com/KEJG8jZMyh — abc64 (@abc64real) June 11, 2021

According to these leaks, Ayaka will slightly lag behind Hu Tao and Ganyu in damage, but her Elemental Burst will have insane damage numbers. According to the current numbers, at level 10 Ayaka's Burst, Kamisato Art: Soumetsu will hit for 4800% if all of the slashes land on an enemy. Given that the surging storm of Cryo blades will carry smaller enemies with it and will stop upon contact with larger enemies, it is likely that many of these slashes will indeed deal damage. Players should take advantage of this incredibly powerful ability.

Other Ayaka details:

1) Yes, her burst and her CA can hit inside. (Her CA actually looks kind of funny how it can hit them) I don't think her CA did before.

2) No

3. ??? not sure what you mean but I'll say yes? https://t.co/PoGiPlKxB3 — Bubu Pharmacy (@BaizhuMains) June 22, 2021

Ayaka has also received several buffs on the Genshin Impact test servers, including changes to her charged attack and unique dash. Her charged attack can apparently hit within Venti's Elemental Burst now, but the effect looks strange, and players will have to look forward to seeing that when more information comes out.

She has also received a slight buff to the AOE of her Elemental Skill, and her dash will provide extra stamina regeneration when it hits an enemy. However, Ayaka's second ascension passive has been changed, removing her old execution mechanic.

Ayaka's dash also had a change on her Cryo DMG Bonus application from 10% to 18%. However, this change is only reflected on the Chinese translation of the game, the English one still lists it under 10%. pic.twitter.com/zeXxiSBwdv — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 21, 2021

Genshin Impact players will have to wait and see whether these changes are overall better for Ayaka or not, as she is due to be released after Kazuha's banner. Players will finally be able to set foot in Inazuma soon, and Ayaka will be the first to welcome the community.

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for a long time to wish for Ayaka and with these numbers it seems like she will not disappoint.

Edited by Gautham Balaji