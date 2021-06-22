Genshin Impact Interactive map for Inazuma shows 6 domains; leaked images reveal first look

Genshin Impact fans are likely familiar with the Genshin Impact Interactive Map, and it has recently been updated to include the Inazuma region. Players can get a very early look at the layout of Inazuma and even see the placement of some essential items and domains.

Inazuma appears to be one of the biggest areas in Genshin so far, and players will definitely get lost exploring the land of Electro, making this map an invaluable source of information. Players can read below for more information on these upcoming domains and the map to Inazuma.

Genshin Impact Interactive map: Domains and more revealed

Genshin 1.7 / 2.0 leaks

First look at Inazuma's all 6 domains



1. Court of Momiji Dye (Momiji-Dyed Court) - Artifact pic.twitter.com/LUoGatl7gm — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 22, 2021

Inazuma's map has been revealed through leaks and players can finally look through it using the Genshin Impact Interactive map. They can drag around to look and explore the current map to see some of the important landmarks, and even find the location of all Electroculus. These will be important to collect, so players will definitely want to stay on top of their Electroculi as they find them.

Inazuma map in better detail ♡ pic.twitter.com/Ik4HQrebsx — Vice✰ (@V1cTorie) June 16, 2021

Players will have the opportunity to gain many rewards as they explore Inazuma, making the Interactive map a must use for their journey across the land of Electro.

Collecting these Electroculi and Electro Sigils will be a huge part of players' travels through Inazuma, and they can also turn them in for vast rewards including EXP, Mora, and even Fates.

Players will also discover locations of the Statue of the Sevens and later on, will probably be able to see the Sacred Sakura tree as well, allowing for ease of travel. There will be a need to mark down collections as players attempt to make sure that each and every Electroculus and Electro Sigil is picked up along the way.

Inazuma Domains leaked:

inazuma domains are so pretty for WHAT ???? pic.twitter.com/GsZdErJMAf — raine / tao | 👻🎆 ceo (@hutaoluvrs) June 22, 2021

Inazuma's domains have also had leaks revealing their interiors and these are some of the most gorgeous areas so far in Genshin Impact. Players will definitely feel awestruck by the beauty of these domains as they explore and battle enemies for talent books and materials.

Players will be able to discover never-before-seen areas once Inazuma releases, making this a fresh experience for all Genshin Impact aficianados.

who wanna get married at the inazuma domain 😭❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/QF6PWw6OzB — GEL 600 PARTY (@feixies) June 22, 2021

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to mark down the locations of these domains on their Interactive maps so that they can make a beeline for unlocking them once they set foot in Inazuma. Inazuma will be one of the biggest updates so far in Genshin Impact, and if this map is anything to go by, the region will definitely have players busy for a while.

5. Tutelage: King of Thieves pic.twitter.com/cibdkx0tI5 — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 22, 2021

Genshin Impact leaks continue to reveal more information about Inazuma, and players will have a lot to look forward to when the land of Electro finally releases. The region has long been awaited by players and these leaks seem to suggest that it's definitelybeen worth the anticipation.

