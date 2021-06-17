Genshin Impact leaks: How to get 20 acquaint fates and 10 intertwined fates in next update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed how players can get 20 acquaint fates and 10 intertwined fates for free during Genshin Impact's next update. Leaks have shown that players will be able to get a ton of extra resources through a new system known as the Sacred Sakura, and players will definitely want to take advantage of these free wishes. Players can learn how to get these easy fates here and prepare for the release of Inazuma.

Genshin Impact leaks: Free Intertwined and Acquaint fates in the new update

Players will be able to get these rewards from the new Sacred Sakura's Favor system being implemented in Genshin Impact's newest update. This tree will be similar to the Frostbearing Tree in that players will need to scour their world for Electro Sigils to offer up to the tree.

In return for these Sigils, players will receive a wealth of rewards, including Adventure Rank EXP, Mora, Craftable Weapon Prototypes, and even Fates. Players will be able to get a total of 20 Acquaint fates and 10 Intertwined fates from the entire reward list. Players will even be able to get five Crowns of Insight from this tree, making it a very useful investment.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Three new talent level-up materials and domains revealed ahead of 2.0 update

How players can get free wishes in Genshin Impact 2.0

Sacred Sakura's Favor: offerings to the sacred tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine (similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine).



Leveling the tree can also unlock/enhance the bonus effects of electrograna that aid your exploration in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/GDE8Fc2yq6 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

Players will need to collect Electro Sigils from all across Inazuma to give to the Sacred Sakura tree for these rewards. These Electro Sigils will be obtained from opening chests. With 25 sigils required per level, players will need at least 1250 Sigils to fully complete the tree.

It is unknown how many Sigils players will get per chest, but players will need to fully explore every nook and cranny of Liyue to get all the possible rewards. With such a huge map to cover, players will most likely be farming this tree for quite a while.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya's constellations, gameplay, stats, and passive talents revealed

Genshin Impact players will have a lot of content to tackle once Genshin Impact 2.0 releases. Inazuma is a huge region, and the Sacred Sakura tree rewards will definitely keep players occupied as they hunt for those Electro Sigils.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaker shares update roadmap for Chasm, Dendro element, Sumeru map, and Inazuma storyline

Edited by suwaidfazal