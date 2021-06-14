Genshin Impact leaker shares update roadmap for Chasm, Dendro element, Sumeru map, and Inazuma storyline

Genshin Impact leaks have provided players with an updated roadmap for the future of the game, including information about Dendro's arrival along with the Chasm and even the land of Sumeru.

Players can also find out more about the Inazuma storyline, as it seems that players will be heavily involved in the future of Inazuma. Any players who have been waiting for Dendro's release may not have that much longer to wait if these leaks are accurate.

Genshin Impact leaker reveals roadmap for new content including Dendro

sera q eu to no céu pic.twitter.com/CIKz40VhgN — f͏a͏d͏a ✦ future yoimiya haver (@yomitas) June 14, 2021

Genshin Impact has had a history of roadmap leaks in the past, but this one comes from a pretty reputable source in the community, so players can expect to see some of these predictions come true.

Based on these leaks, players will be able to see Dendro and the Chasm through the patch following the release of Inazuma. This would be huge for players, as many have been waiting for the release of Dendro since Genshin Impact came out. Dendro having a semi-confirmed release date is big news.

With the release of Dendro, players can expect characters like Baizhu and YaoYao to finally release, and a whole new set of abilities for the Traveller to become useable as well.

Dendro's inclusion into Genshin Impact has been long time coming, and if this roadmap is correct, players will have a great addition to the game after the first patch of Inazuma.

Sumeru in Genshin Impact

According to this roadmap, Sumeru may also be closer than players think, as the middle of the Inazuma storyline will tease Sumeru, and the leaker posits that we may be seeing the region of Dendro by New Year next year.

This would mean that characters like Cyno and the Sumeru Academia are not that far off and that players would be able to unlock the Dendro element for their travellers. While there isn't much concrete information about Sumeru, this leak states that players will be getting more information in the near future.

Inazuma storyline leaks

im speechless. inazuma is so pretty ahhhh pic.twitter.com/X56zmFekeC — vee ༄ؘ (@scorpioeula) June 7, 2021

Inazuma's storyline has also been featured in these Genshin Impact roadmap leaks, and players can get a better idea of what they will be up to in this new country. In Inazuma, there is an edict that prevents people from entering or leaving the country, and this has caused a huge amount of strife within the country.

Players will be tasked with attempting to end this era of suffering and deal with the Electro Archon, who has gone mad with power as she chases down immortality. Players will receive plenty of Primogems and other rewards as they progress through this event, so taking part in this story will be very useful.

Genshin Impact has a bright future ahead of it. Due to these leaks, players can look forward to many inclusions like the possible addition of Dendro and the Chasm.

