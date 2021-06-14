Top 5 tips to defeat Maguu Kenki boss in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has released its newest boss Maguu Kenki. Players will now be able to challenge this Inazuman Samurai to battle.

With quick and precise strikes, the Maguu Kenki definitely poses a powerful threat to any players who underestimate its strength. Players will need to bring their best if they want to defeat this new boss as its damage is no joke.

Players who plan on getting Kazuha or the new Inazuman 4-star character Sayu will definitely want to defeat this boss for its unique ascension material.

5 tips for taking down Maguu Kenki

Knowing the enemy is the first step to defeating it, and the Maguu Kenki is no different. This enemy is a mechanical swordsman brought to the Golden Apple Archipelago by unknown means from the land of Inazuma.

This boss enemy uses powerful Anemo and Cryo damage, and players will have to manage dodging its quick and powerful attacks.

Maguu Kenki will unlock in Part 3 in the Midsummer event

You can start farming acension materials for Kazuha and Sayu#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/YIp1nQcQYN — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) June 14, 2021

#1 - Maguu Kenki will not take damage during its awakening phase

so i tried to one shot maguu kenki and i guess he also has phases? when his first phase ends, he stops taking dmg even though the number is there /? i thought it was my signal pic.twitter.com/Dk3fKCXXCy — 𝗚 (@kaboomballs) June 14, 2021

During Maguu Kenki's initial awakening phase and during his Elemental Infusion phase, he will not take any damage and will instead simply ignore the attacks, additionally blocking all skills and bursts.

Players should save their strongest attacks until he takes the initiative, as that will open him up to counterattacks. Once he drops below a certain health threshold, he will also begin another phase that will prevent him from taking damage, similar to Andrius. Players can take advantage of these phases to heal or reset their buffs and shields.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya's elemental burst marking, C0 Ayaka, and Thunderhelm Lawachurl gameplay revealed

#2 - Maguu Kenki will parry ranged attacks

Maguu Kenki parrying a ranged attack (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Genshin Impact players are too reliant on attacks from range, they may end up triggering Maguu Kenki's ranged parry that will prevent them from dealing any additional damage from a distance.

This shield will block all instances of incoming damage outside of a certain range, meaning players will have to get close to defeating this Samurai.

#3 - Players need to keep an eye on his Mask

Maguu Kenki preparing his Mask for an attack (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maguu Kenki will heavily telegraph his attacks similar to other Genshin Impact enemies, and players will have a fair warning before his powerful blows. Players will need to keep a close eye on his mask, as his most powerful attacks will feature his mask charging up to deal massive damage.

Players can determine which of his attacks will be coming next as long as they get used to watching his mask.

Also read: How to search for the other half of the ship in Genshin Impact

#4 - Players should bring Elemental Shields

Maguu Kenki attacking with Cryo (Image via Genshin Impact)

Maguu Kenki will shift into dealing multiple forms of Elemental Damage later on in the boss fight, and players will have to prepare accordingly for this damage.

Bringing a Cryo shielder like Diona can help mitigate the damage very well, as Maguu Kenki's powerful Cryo attacks can be negated by Diona's shield. Shields in general will help players in this fight quite a bit, so bringing a good defensive option will be useful.

#5 - Dodging his phantom attacks is critical for victory

Dodging Maguu Kenki's Phantom attacks can provide Genshin Impact players with an easy victory, as they are some of his strongest attacks. Maguu Kenki will begin to attack using his phantoms once he drops below 70% HP and players can easily predict when he will send out a phantom by the pose he takes.

During this time, he is very vulnerable to attacks, so players should take advantage of the opportunity.

Defeating the Maguu Kenki in Genshin Impact is no simple task, but with all of these steps in mind, players can easily take down this new boss from Inazuma.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Divine Sakura, Sara's character models, and new spiral abyss details revealed

Edited by suwaidfazal