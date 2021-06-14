How to search for the other half of the ship in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players may have come across a wrecked ship during their travels through the Golden Apple Archipelago, and investigating it will have prompted them with a quest to locate the other half of the ship.

There are two ways to start this quest, and locating the other half of this ship with such a huge amount of ground to cover can cause some problems for players. Luckily, players can read here to find the other half of the ship and complete this tricky quest in Genshin Impact.

How to find the other half of the ship in Genshin Impact

One of the ship halves (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find the first half of the ship on one of two islands, and inspecting the ship half closer will reward players with a mysterious plank of wood. Once they have acquired this plank, they will need to locate the other half of the ship to progress this quest further.

The first half of the ship depicted in this image is south of the Twinning Isle. The other half of this ship can be located on another unmarked island not too far away.

The second half of the ship (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second half of this ship can be located to the west of the Twinning Isle and is high above the rest of the island, which can make getting to it a bit of a climb. Once players are there, they simply need to interact with the ship wreckage to complete this part of the quest. After this point, players will be tasked with finding whatever the ship was carrying, and the third and final portion of the quest will begin.

How to search for whatever the ship was carrying

After Genshin Impact players locate the other half of the ship, they will need to track down whatever the ship was carrying. It is a simple matter of sailing towards the center of the large search area. Once players are in the area, they will see several underwater shipwrecks that they will need to pilot their boats towards.

Investigating the bubbles (Image via WowQuests)

There, players can locate three bubbles around various shipwrecks that will need to be interacted with to spawn the final enemy of the quest. After defeating this strange enemy, players will be rewarded with a Precious Chest and the completion of this Genshin Impact quest.

Genshin Impact 1.6 has provided players with many opportunities for quests and rewards, and this ship locating quest is definitely a great one to complete.

