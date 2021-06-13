Genshin Impact Mural locations: How to find and solve water level puzzle in Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact 1.6 has added many puzzles and hidden objects for players to discover and solve, and the Golden Apple Archipelago has several secret murals that players will need to find to complete a quest. These murals also play a big role in the water level puzzle that players can complete for huge rewards.

Players can find a list of all of the Mural locations here, along with a guide to completing the water level puzzle. With so many rewards to be gained, players should definitely make sure to locate them all.

All 5 locations to find Murals in Genshin Impact:

These hidden murals are scattered all over the Golden Apple Archipelago and hidden in caverns or under mountains, and players will have to keep a keen eye out to locate them all. Once players find a mural, they will need to clear out any enemies defending it and then take a picture for their record. Once all five have been found, players will receive a great reward.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Yoimiya's abilities, idle animation, avatar, and more details

Location #1: Minacious Isle

Minacious Isle Mural Location(Image via Enthy)

To find this mural, players will need to teleport to the Minacious Isle and head to the large mountain on the right side of the island. Players can locate this mural near the base of the mountain.

The first one is at Minacious Isle.



Head to the eastern mountain on the Minacious Isle. It’s on the western wall, beneath an underhang. pic.twitter.com/AbrNBeUjCv — Genshin Impact: News, content & leaks (@GenshinSource) June 12, 2021

Location #2: Broken Isle

Broken Isle Mural Location (Image via Enthy)

The second mural that Genshin Impact players can find is at the Broken Isle, and players will need to uncover the cave hidden behind a Dodo-King Painted Wall. After destroying the rock with their Harpastum, they can enter the cave and clear out some Geo Slimes to find this Mural.

Location #3: Twinning Isle

Twinning Isle Mural location (Image via Enthy)

This Genshin Impact Mural is located in a cave on the island directly south of the waypoint on the Twinning Isle. Players will need to reach the shore of the large island and they will find a cave that they can enter, though there will be some enemies guarding this Mural. After defeating them, players are free to grab this third Mural.

the mural in Twinning Isle reminds me of the Twins considering how the twins are usually associated with stars idk its kind of cute pic.twitter.com/HYG7Uz76Vi — Nathya 🌙✨ (@LumineDevotee) June 11, 2021

Location #4: Nameless Isle

Nameless Isle Mural (Image via Enthy)

This Genshin Impact Mural is found near Twinning Isle on a small island between Twinning Isle and Broken Isle. Players will need to travel west, and they will find this mural at the base of the large mountain located on this Island.

nameless isle location & mural pic.twitter.com/eCTggpwyPk — cleo ❅ (@bbmilkbread) June 11, 2021

Location #5: Nameless Isle

Nameless Isle to the north (Image via Enthy)

Locating this final mural poses the hardest test for Genshin Impact players, as this one will require players to complete two quests at once. This mural is far north of the Golden Apple Archipelago, and to sail there, players will need to begin their approach at 10:00 in-game time. At this time, mysterious gusts of wind will form over the ocean, and by following this wind players can navigate through the mist to reach this far off island. Once players reach this island they will receive plenty of rewards, including three Precious chests.

How to solve the Golden Island Archipelago Water Level Puzzle (Broken Isle Puzzle)

While Genshin Impact players were locating the Murals, they may have come across the Broken Isle puzzle. This puzzle will require players to fill and lower the ponds located on the mountains of the Broken Isle to make them fit the heights shown on the hidden Mural. Once this is completed, players can head to the beach of the island and input the correct sequence to receive some great rewards.

To find out more about this puzzle, players can read here.

The Golden Apple Archipelago is hiding many secrets, and Genshin Impact players can locate them all for plenty of Primogems and other goodies scattered across these islands.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 11000+ free Primogems in version 1.6

Edited by Gautham Balaji