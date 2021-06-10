Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Yoimiya's abilities, idle animation, avatar, and more details

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have revealed a close look at Yoimiya, an upcoming 5-star Pyro character. Players can get an early look at her abilities, animations, avatar, and more, far before this character is released in Genshin Impact 2.0.

This will help players decide whether they want to save for her and allow them to get a look at her incredible animations.

Players can read more about Yoimiya and her overall appearance in Genshin Impact here, along with more information about her abilities and lore.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Yoimiya abilities, animations, and more

Players can get a look at Yoimiya's overall animations here, and they all show off her proficiency with fireworks and explosives very well. Yoimiya is the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks in Inazuma and is considered the "Queen of the Summer Festival" due to her incredible skill with fireworks and celebratory events.

This is shown in her cheerful demeanor and love for a good time. The Genshin Impact animations relay this character well.

Yoimiya's Normal Attacks and Elemental Skill allow her to utilize her fireworks training to set her arrows alight. This will allow players to deal Pyro damage with her Normal Attacks, and they will fire significantly faster. This ability seems like it will deal a lot of Pyro damage, and players will likely use it often. Yoimiya can also charge her bow to fire three arrows that will home in on enemies dealing strong Pyro damage.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst will cause her to leap into the air surrounded by her fireworks and fire a powerful AOE Pyro explosion at the ground. This will mark enemies hit with a debuff translated as the Ryukin Flame, which will cause enemies to take an additional burst of Pyro damage when hit by Yoimiya's other teammates. This debuff can spread between enemies when they are defeated, so players can use it to wipe out enemies with ease.

Yoimiya's character card and more:

Other images of Yoimiya have also been revealed, including her character card and avatar. Players usually see these after they have successfully summoned the character, so getting the opportunity to see them early is nice. This character card is a simple close-up of Yoimiya that reveals more information about her design.

Players can also see Yoimiya's splash art early, which shows off the fireworks master during her Elemental Burst in a stunning piece of art. Players can definitely look forward to seeing that art during their summons as long as they save up enough Primogems for Yoimiya.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks are providing plenty of looks at the upcoming characters, and Yoimiya is definitely one of the most well-received characters so far.

