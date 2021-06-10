Genshin Impact may finally introduce cross-save feature on PlayStation, suggests new leak

Genshin Impact players may finally be able to utilize cross-save on Playstation if recent leaks are true. PlayStation players have been forced to keep their accounts on the system that they created them on ever since the launch of Genshin Impact, and new leaks are suggesting that Sony will finally allow those players to access their saves on other devices.

This would be great for players as playing Genshin on multiple devices has been one of the biggest draws to the game. Players can learn more about these recent leaks here.

Genshin Impact may receive cross-save on Playstation:

Mihoyo is quite possibly working on cross save between Playstation and other Genshin Impact platforms. However, this would come with certain caveats, such as having limited to no access to PS exclusive items when playing on another platform.#GenshinImpact #PlayStation — abc64 (@abc64real) June 9, 2021

With the Midsummer Island Adventure update just beginning, players will definitely be returning to Genshin Impact to experience this new area and reap the rewards, but some console players may still be missing out on a key feature of Genshin Impact.

Cross-save has been one of the biggest features in Genshin Impact and players have been using it to swap between their mobile phones and their PC ever since the game launched, but Playstation players have been unable to take advantage of this feature.

According to this recent leak by abc64, a reputable Genshin leaker, miHoYo may be working on cross-saving betweenPlayStationn and other platforms. However, this will come with restrictions like the inability to access PlayStationtion exclusive items while on other platforms. Still, this would be a huge leap for Genshin Impact players, especially those on console, and would open up a huge portion of the playerbase to a new system.

They just allowed overwatch to do crossplay (It was announced an hour ago or so) so this is believable! — regal phase (@merrypatronage) June 9, 2021

This leak has been given some credence by the recent approval for crossplay between other PlayStation games and PC, so players will have to keep their fingers crossed for Genshin Impact to receive the same treatment.

Genshin Impact has had previous platforms teased in the past, like the Nintendo Switch, and was recently made playable on the PS5, so the game still has a long way to go in terms of accessibility. This update may not be released for a while, as it is still just a possibility, but the chances do look good for Genshin Impact receiving cross-save.

Genshin Impact receiving cross-save is definitely something that many players would enjoy, especially those who have had their saves stuck on their PlayStations. Players will definitely want to keep an eye on developments between Sony and miHoYo and the future of Genshin Impact.

