Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya gameplay, character model, and new artifacts revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming Inazuman 5-star character, Yoimiya.

Yoimiya is a Pyro Bow user, with some powerful Pyro AOE abilities and a design that revolves around fireworks. Yoimiya is the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks, and is considered the Queen of the Summer Festival in Inazuma.

Thanks to recent leaks, players can get a first look at her Elemental Skill and Burst, and her character model far before her release. Players can also learn about some of the new artifacts that will be coming to Genshin Impact in a future update.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya model, skills, and more:

Yoimiya was officially revealed by the Genshin Impact twitter a few days ago, shocking players with her appearance. Now that players have more information due to leaks, they can see both Yoimiya's skills and her in-game model far before her official release.

These skills have a strong focus on showing off Yoimiya's fireworks and are a spectacle to behold. The animations are some of the most exciting of any character so far in Genshin Impact, which definitely shows off Yoimiya's status in Inazuma as a master of celebrations.

They also seem to deliver some incredible Pyro damage, so players definitely won't be disappointed by Yoimiya's Elemental Skill and Burst damage.

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks:

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill has been unofficially translated as The Flame Blazing Dance. This abilitiy is heavily tied to Yoimiya's Normal Attacks, as it modifies them similar to how Hu Tao's Elemental Skill works. When Yoimiya activates her Elemental Skill, she will light up strings of fireworks that will revolve around her, and during this time, her Normal Attacks will be converted to dealing Pyro damage.

They will also deal additional damage and fire faster, however, during this state Yoimiya will be unable to take advantage of her unique Charged Attack. When Yoimiya charges her bow to max charge, similar to Ganyu, she will release three homing flame arrows that will track down targets for increased Pyro damage.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst:

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst is definitely one of the flashiest in Genshin Impact.This Elemental Burst has been translated as the "Ryukin Kumomagusa" and features one of Yoimiya's strongest fireworks. Yoimiya leaps into the air surrounded by fireworks before firing a powerful explosive at the ground dealing AOE Pyro damage and marking one of the enemies struck with a debuff known as the Ryukin Flare.

This flare will cause an enemy that is marked to explode when hit by a teammate other than Yoimiya herself. If an enemy with this mark dies, the mark will be transferred to the nearest enemy, until it expires. This seems like it has the potential to wipe out tons of enemies and could be an incredibly powerful Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact.

New leaked Inazuman artifacts:

追忆之注连 (unofficial translated as "Shimenawa of Memories")

2pc: ATK +18%

2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: If the character has 15 more more energy, casting elemental skill will drain 15 energy and increase Normal, Charged, and Plunge attacks by 50% for 10 seconds.

There have been two new sets of artifacts that have been revealed in recent Genshin Impact leaks, and these leaks seem to show off some upcoming pieces from sets that Genshin Impact players will acquire in Inazuma. While the Domain that players will get these artifacts from is currently unknown, it is likely that they will make their first appearance during players travels through Inazuma.

These two sets have some interesting properites, and players will definitely want to test them out on their characters. The first set has been translated as the "Shimenawa of Memories" and has these effects:

2pc: ATK +18% 4pc: If a character has 15 or more Energy, using an Elemental Skill will drain 15 Energy and increase Normal, Charged, and Plunge attack damage by 50% for 10 seconds.

绝缘之旗印 (unofficially translated as "Hatajirushi of Isolation")

2pc: +20% Energy Recharge

2pc: +20% Energy Recharge

4pc: Increase elemental burst damage, the extent of the increase being equal to 30% of Energy Recharge. Elemental burst damage can be increased by up to 75%.

The second set of artifacts has been unofficially translated as the Hatajirushi of Isolation, and players who equip pieces of this leaked set can acquire these effects:

2pc: 20% Additional Energy Recharge 4pc: Increase Elemental Burst damage by 30% of a character's Energy Recharge, up to 75%.

Both of these Genshin Impact artifact sets seem to have interesting properties, and while the Hatajirushi set seems useful for many support characters, it will be interesting to see how the Shimenawa of Memories set will be used in the future.

The Hatajirushi set would greatly benefit characters like Xingqiu and Bennett and increase the power of their Elemental Bursts. Players could utilize the Shimenawa set on characters like Ganyu or Childe, but it is uncertain what characters will most benefit from this upcoming set currently.

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed plenty of information about the upcoming content for Inazuma, and players can look forward to characters like Yoimiya in the future.

