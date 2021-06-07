Genshin Impact 2.0 leak reveals Sara and Gorou, an upcoming Geo character

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new upcoming character named Gorou. This character hails from Inazuma and seems to use the Geo Element and a bow. Gorou has ties to the resistance of Inazuma and helped Kazuha escape when he was a wanted man.

He is said to be kind and caring while saying whatever is on his mind and is a friend of Kazuha's. This character may have a lot of relevance to the story of Inazuma, and players will likely come into contact with him during their travels through the new region.

Players can learn more about this newly leaked character here.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Gorou details and information

[2.0 Render] - Gorou, Geo Bow (Rarity Unknown)

Custom render with "Dreams of Dragonfell".



This render by Project Celestia introduces players to the newly leaked character of Gorou. He is an unrevealed character from Inazuma who uses Geo, wields a bow, and has strong ties to the underground resistance in Inazuma.

This resistance fights against the Vision confiscation that has been enacted by the Raiden Shogun. Gorou leads this resistance or at least has subordinates in it, as said by Kazuha in one of his voicelines. He helped Kazuha when he was on the run from the Shogun and possibly even helped connect him with Beidou and the Crux Fleet when he escaped from Inazuma. Players will likely meet Gorou during their travels as the resistance will be a large part of the Inazuman storyline.

Gorou apparently uses a bow, but this is subject to change as Albedo was listed as a bow user. However, if Gorou does release with a bow, it will make him Geo's first bow user, which may even grant him the status of being a 5-star character.

As the only Geo character currently known for Inazuma, Gorou will definitely have a unique kit and playstyle. Players will just have to wait for more information on this new character.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks also reveal Sara

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have also revealed Sara, a character who has appeared in both Kazuha's trailer and voicelines. This character is known as Kujyo Sara and works in accordance with the Raiden Shogun's will. She carries an Electro vision, which is a high prestige in Inazuma, though her weapon type and other information is currently unknown.

Players will likely come into conflict with her as she is an enforcer for the Shogun, which may mean she will appear as both a playable character and an enemy, similar to Childe.

Genshin Impact 2.0 seems like it will be an update that is full of new content, as Inazuma is an expansive region with many characters. Players have a lot to look forward to when Genshin Impact 2.0 launches.

