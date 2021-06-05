Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha and Baal cutscene, Archipelago island intro, Jean outfit price, and more details

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are revealing even more content for the latest update to the Open World Adventure RPG.

Genshin Impact 1.6 is just a few days away and players will have a whole new area to explore and loot during the Midsummer Island Adventure event starting June 9th. Players will be treated to their first look at Inazuma, along with the first ever playable character from this region, Kazuha.

Players can read here for more Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks including Kazuha's cutscene involving Baal, the Archipelago Island intro, and Jean's outfit price.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New content, characters, and more

Staring off the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks is Kazuha's leaked story cutscene that shows both his past and the future of Genshin Impact. The characters that show up in this cutscene include Kazuha, his fallen ally, Kujyo Sara, and Baal, the Electro Archon of Inazuma who has been rumored to greatly resemble Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact. Players get a sneak peek at Kazuha's backstory and why he is fleeing from Inazuma.

First look at the Electro Archon - Baal from Kazuha's story cutscene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FHf96x2OC0 — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) May 31, 2021

Players can also get their first glimpse of the Electro Archon, and even though she is shrouded in shadow, her resemblance to Raiden is very strong. Players have pointed this out on social media, and the hype levels for this new character are high. Players will have to wait until the full release of Inazuma to learn more about the mysterious Electro Archon Baal.

I’m just basing it on the silhouette the resemblance is uncanny. Take it with a grain of salt pic.twitter.com/k8ow3AVBRP — chidori3souske (@chidori3souske) May 31, 2021

Archipelago Island Intro:

Genshin Impact 1.6 Archipelago Island trailer, in case you missed it.



The island will have High tides and low tides. The revealed area will depend on the tides.



Credits: Wangsheng Funeral parlor Discord#Genshin_Impact #GenshinImapct #Genshin #genshinleaks #genshinimpactleaks pic.twitter.com/nkTPGP5fsy — Genshin Impact 24X7 (@Genshin247) June 3, 2021

Players can watch the intro to the Archipelago Islands early thanks to this Genshin Impact 1.6 leak. This shows off the changing tides feature that will be a large function of the Archipelago Islands, as the water will rise and recede to allow for shifting gameplay and huge exploration.

Players will have to sail the high seas and account for both the rising islands and the sinking water as they chart a course through the Midsummer Island Adventure update.

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact



In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.https://t.co/glTm98UPOW#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 28, 2021

Players can learn more about their upcoming nautical adventures in the official Genshin Impact 1.6 trailer, while this leak provides more information about how the islands will be affected by the tides.

It also seems like Jean, Barbara, and Klee will be personally accompanying the Traveller during this journey through the Archipelago Islands, so players will definitely have an interesting story to look forward to in this upcoming update.

Jean and Barbara cosmetics price and more:

Jean and Barbara will get a skin v1.6!



Barbara's skin will be obtained via an Event Quest.



Jean's skin will be sold for 1680 Genesis Crystals on a regular price, however there will be a limited time sale for 1350 Genesis Crystals! #GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/Kk72Vq6V7p — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) June 3, 2021

One of the most anticipated additions coming in Genshin Impact 1.6 is the inclusion of player cosmetics. The first two cosmetics being released are the Summertime Sparkle skin for Barbara and the Sea Breeze Dandelion skin for Jean.

These skins will be attainable during the event, though they will come with different prices. The Barbara skin will simply need players to take part in an event quest, while the Jean skin will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals during the limited time event sale. Players who want the Jean skin will definitely want to pick it up during the event, as each skin comes with two new voicelines and a brand new look.

These leaks make Genshin Impact 1.6 look like an update full of new content, and players are sure to enjoy this new adventure. The Midsummer Island Adventure update launches on June 9th, so players have less than a week's wait before they can embark on this exciting journey.

