Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: Kazuha and Baal cutscene, Archipelago island intro, Jean outfit price, and more details

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are revealing even more content for the latest update to the Open World Adventure RPG.
Genshin Impact 1.6 is just a few days away and players will have a whole new area to explore and loot during the Midsummer Island Adventure event starting June 9th. Players will be treated to their first look at Inazuma, along with the first ever playable character from this region, Kazuha.
Players can read here for more Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks including Kazuha's cutscene involving Baal, the Archipelago Island intro, and Jean's outfit price.
Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks: New content, characters, and more
Staring off the Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks is Kazuha's leaked story cutscene that shows both his past and the future of Genshin Impact. The characters that show up in this cutscene include Kazuha, his fallen ally, Kujyo Sara, and Baal, the Electro Archon of Inazuma who has been rumored to greatly resemble Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact. Players get a sneak peek at Kazuha's backstory and why he is fleeing from Inazuma.
Players can also get their first glimpse of the Electro Archon, and even though she is shrouded in shadow, her resemblance to Raiden is very strong. Players have pointed this out on social media, and the hype levels for this new character are high. Players will have to wait until the full release of Inazuma to learn more about the mysterious Electro Archon Baal.
Archipelago Island Intro:
Players can watch the intro to the Archipelago Islands early thanks to this Genshin Impact 1.6 leak. This shows off the changing tides feature that will be a large function of the Archipelago Islands, as the water will rise and recede to allow for shifting gameplay and huge exploration.
Players will have to sail the high seas and account for both the rising islands and the sinking water as they chart a course through the Midsummer Island Adventure update.
Players can learn more about their upcoming nautical adventures in the official Genshin Impact 1.6 trailer, while this leak provides more information about how the islands will be affected by the tides.
It also seems like Jean, Barbara, and Klee will be personally accompanying the Traveller during this journey through the Archipelago Islands, so players will definitely have an interesting story to look forward to in this upcoming update.
Jean and Barbara cosmetics price and more:
One of the most anticipated additions coming in Genshin Impact 1.6 is the inclusion of player cosmetics. The first two cosmetics being released are the Summertime Sparkle skin for Barbara and the Sea Breeze Dandelion skin for Jean.
These skins will be attainable during the event, though they will come with different prices. The Barbara skin will simply need players to take part in an event quest, while the Jean skin will cost 1350 Genesis Crystals during the limited time event sale. Players who want the Jean skin will definitely want to pick it up during the event, as each skin comes with two new voicelines and a brand new look.
These leaks make Genshin Impact 1.6 look like an update full of new content, and players are sure to enjoy this new adventure. The Midsummer Island Adventure update launches on June 9th, so players have less than a week's wait before they can embark on this exciting journey.