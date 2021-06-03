Genshin Impact leak hints at possible release of Sayu, Yoimiya, Ayaka, and more in 1.7 update

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed new hints towards the long awaited Inazuman characters, Sayu, Ayaka and Yoimiya, and possibly even points to their release dates.

Players have been anticipating the release of Inazuma and characters like Ayaka since the beginning of Genshin Impact, and it seems like they are finally almost here. These characters have been hinted at and small leaks have surfaced, but it is now getting more concrete by the day. Players can learn more about these new leaks and what they mean for the upcoming characters of Genshin Impact 1.7 here.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks

Ayaka has been one of the longest awaited additions to Genshin Impact, as she made her debut during the beta and has long had fans waiting for her proper release in the game.

Ayaka is a 5-star Cryo Sword user from Inazuma, who has very unique normal attack animations and a dash similar to Mona's. Players will be happy to hear that according to recent leaks, Ayaka is just around the corner in Genshin Impact 1.7.

These leaks come from sources in China who have accurately leaked content in the game before, though Genshin Impact is always subject to tweaks and changes.

These leaks go over both a possible release date for Ayaka, and even delve into her potential stat changes since the beta. It has been said that Ayaka will be releasing as the first banner of Genshin Impact 1.7, meaning her release date would be around 21 days after Kazuha's banner ends.

This would mean that she will release on July 21st, starting off the new Inazuma expansion in Genshin Impact.

Another that is heavily discussed in these leaks is Yoimiya, a 5-star character from Inazuma. She is said to appear on the banner following Ayaka's release. This character uses a bow and the Pyro element, and is said to be heavily involved with fireworks and other celebratory displays.

Her charged attack is apparently similar to Ganyu's in that it deals an AOE burst of Pyro damage when it impacts an enemy. Her unique Elemental Skill affects her Normal Attacks and will allow her to fire at a rapid pace while dealing Pyro element damage, and it has been compared to a Gatling gun.

Players will be able to learn more about these characters once Genshin Impact 1.7 begins to have more leaks released.

Genshin Impact 1.7: Sayu details

Sayu also features in these Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks as an upcoming 4-star Anemo claymore character. She will carry a Panda Daruma that she can use in her Elemental Burst to support her allies and deal AOE Anemo damage, and her Elemental Skill will allow her to transform into a ball and roll around without using Stamina.

Sayu seems like a very unique character, down to her unique combination of body type and weapon, as this has yet to appear in Genshin Impact. Players will be able to wish for Sayu on one of the upcoming 5-star banners, though it is unknown whether she will appear on Ayaka or Yoimiya's banner currently.

These leaks have given players a possible look at the upcoming banners for Genshin Impact 1.7, and if they are fully accurate, players will definitely have a lot to look forward to when Inazuma arrives.

