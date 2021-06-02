miHoYo announces official release date of Genshin Impact on Epic Games Store

According to a post released by Mihoyo, Genshin Impact will be making its way to the Epic Games store on June 9th. Players will be able to download and play the massive open world game through the Epic Games launcher, which will be the first alternative source for Genshin Impact on PC.

This partnership also comes with a special in-game redemption code, though it is unknown what this code will provide players. It is likely that it will provide Primogems, but there is a chance for players to receive a unique cosmetic.

Genshin Impact coming to the Epic Games store on June 9th

Dear Travelers,



The adventure begins again, as Genshin Impact will come to the Epic Games Store on June 9, 2021 (UTC+8) at:https://t.co/8eB2avWiZo



Paimon has also prepared an in-game redemption code as a special gift to help Travelers on their new journey: GenshinEpic pic.twitter.com/GUhImzbuZ0 — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 2, 2021

Genshin Impact will be playable through the Epic Games launcher starting on June 9th, and this news comes straight from the Genshin Impact official Twitter. This comes as a surprise to many players as this was previously unannounced, but it is a welcome addition to the Epic Games library. Previously, players could only play Genshin Impact through the official Mihoyo launcher, but now players will have the added convenience of the Epic Games launcher.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Yoimiya, Ayaka, Sayu, Electro Traveler and an unknown 4-star character likely to be introduced after Kazuha

June 9th also signifies the launch of the Midsummer Island Adventure event for the game, so players on any launcher will be able to enjoy this new experience coming to Genshin Impact. It is unknown whether players will be able to transfer their progress between launchers, and there may be a chance that players will start fresh on the Epic Games launcher, but without further confirmation players will just have to wait and find out.

With the launch only a few days away, this new way to access Genshin Impact is right around the corner for PC players.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Release date, Baal leaks, upcoming banners, and more

This new way to play Genshin Impact could be a huge change for many players, and the new redemption code may provide players with great rewards if they switch launchers. Players will just have to wait for more information before they make the switch, as not much is currently known about this Epic Games crossover.

Also read: Genshin Impact Kazuha banner preparation guide: Pity, required primogems, ascension materials and more details

Edited by Gautham Balaji