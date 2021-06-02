Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Yoimiya, Ayaka, Sayu, Electro Traveler and an unknown 4-star character likely to be introduced after Kazuha

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed several new characters to be introduced after Kazuha's release. These characters are all Inazuman natives that players have only heard about in voicelines or in model leaks, so getting more information on them is huge.

Players will be able to learn about characters like Ayaka, Sayu, and the Electro Traveller, who will all be appearing once players take their first steps in Inazuma. Players can read here to find out about skills, buffs, and new characters all coming in Genshin Impact 1.7.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: New character leaks including Ayaka changes and release date

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks are beginning to come in from the community, and several sources are confirming that the characters coming after Kazuha's banner will be characters like Ayaka and Yoimiya. The Genshin Impact community has long awaited Ayaka's introduction into the game and this confirmation is huge.

Also read: Genshin Impact Kazuha banner preparation guide: Pity, required primogems, ascension materials and more details

Given if there are no major changes, I can guarantee that Ayaka and Yoimiya will definitely be coming after Kazuha.

A new 4* character will also possibly be coming together with Ayaka or Yoimiya.#GenshinImpact — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) May 31, 2021

Players will be able to wish for Ayaka after Kazuha's banner ends if there are no additional delays, and it appears that she has not had many changes made to her overall abilities.

However, it seems as though her constellations have undergone some changes, though the exact scale of these changes is unknown. It is believed that it could either be a huge damage increase similar to Xiao and Hu Tao, or a mechanics change like Ganyu or Childe. Players will just have to wait to see the exact changes in the future.

Other upcoming characters like Sayu and Yoimiya

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have also revealed several other upcoming characters like Sayu, Yoimiya, and an unknown 4-star character that is believed to possibly be Tohma.

Sayu is a 4-star Anemo Claymore user who will have a unique playstyle as a child-body character using a large weapon. Her Elemental Skill is said to create a quick burst of Anemo damage when tapped, and when held, it allows her to become a small ball that will roll around the battlefield while not consuming stamina.

Her Elemental Burst seems to be similar to Diona's in that she throws out a Panda Daruma and creates a zone that will heal teammates and deal Anemo damage to surrounding enemies.

genshin leaks //



yoimiya twitter we have content pic.twitter.com/VFJe6PtsMc — ⚢val (@yqimiya) May 31, 2021

Yoimiya has also been featured in these leaks, and it seems as though she will be a 5-star Pyro Bow user, with AOE Pyro daamge on her charged shots similar to Ganyu.

Her Elemental Skill will apply Pyro to her uncharged shots, and will allow her to fire quickly to deal rapid damage. Her Q also appears to be very similar to Ganyu's, as it is an off-field Pyro damage dealing ability, though it seems like it will focus less on multiple hits and more on dealing a large amount of damage. Not much else is currently known about Yoimiya, but she will apparently release following Ayaka.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Release date, Baal leaks, upcoming banners, and more

Electro Traveller leaks:

⚡Electro Travelers⚡



A very short sneak peak at what the Electro Travelers will look like.

Their abilities are not done yet, and so I can only show the character screen.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Lumine #Aether pic.twitter.com/YfOnLtimCU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) March 25, 2021

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have also given out more information about the Electro Traveller, which players will gain access to once they enter Inazuma. This new form of the Traveller will apparently have very good Energy Recharge for both themselves and their team, and will also be the overall best Traveller element so far. Players can look forward to a powerful character being added to their roster with each element that is included in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed plenty about the upcoming characters coming to the game, and players will definitely have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming months.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 leak shows Electro Archon Baal and Kazuha's backstory