Genshin Impact 1.6 leak shows Electro Archon Baal and Kazuha's backstory

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have shown off the new Electro Archon Baal, and revealed more about Kazuha's backstory.

Inazuma's Archon bears a striking resemblance to Raiden Mei from Honkai Impact and players have been speculating wildly about what this could mean for the future of Genshin Impact's story. This cutscene also shows how Kazuha found himself fleeing from Inazuma and how his travels have led him to crossing paths with the player.

Genshin Impact 1.6: Kazuha's backstory cutscene and Electro Archon Baal revealed

Kazuha's backstory cutscene is likely to be a big moment during the Midsummer Island Adventure in Genshin Impact 1.6, and players will probably see it after completing a quest with the quiet Inazuman ronin.

Leakers have allowed players to see it early, and through it, they have caught a glimpse of the land of Inazuma. Here, the Electro Archon holds a fierce grip over the population, confiscating Visions and crushing the dreams and ambitions of those who dare to rise up.

Players can use this cutscene as a preview of the storyline that Genshin Impact will be delivering in this new region, and it looks incredibly interesting. However, this is not the only big reveal that players have pointed out.

Raiden Mei possibly appearing in Genshin Impact:

First look at the Electro Archon - Baal from Kazuha's story cutscene.#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/FHf96x2OC0 — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) May 31, 2021

Players have gotten a close look at the Electro Archon Baal and they have been excited by the prospect of a character who so closely resembles Raiden from Honkai Impact appearing in Genshin Impact. The ties between the two games have always existed, but this is currently the most blatant link between the two worlds that has appeared so far.

Players have been comparing the appearances of the two characters, and the similarities between attacks, clothing, and coloring are too strong to ignore. If this truly is the case, the world of Genshin Impact will definitely be expanded greatly, as the lore between the two games would begin to intertwine.

Players will just have to wait for more information on the new Electro Archon, and this will definitely be one of the biggest reveals in Genshin Impact history.

Genshin Impact 1.6 will feature a lot of early lore for Inazuma, and players will definitely want to play through the Midsummer Island Adventure event just to find out more about both Kazuha and the Electro Archon Baal, who could possibly even be Raiden from Honkai Impact himself.

