Genshin Impact 1.6 leak reveals Jean's gameplay featuring her summer event outfits

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks have revealed new gameplay of Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion character skin in advance, allowing players to get a sneak peek at the upcoming cosmetic.

Players can see the animations including her Elemental Skill and Burst, along with her idle and running animations. This skin will be releasing during Genshin Impact 1.6, and players will be able to purchase it with Genesis Crystals, making this the first paid character cosmetic in Genshin Impact.

With this leak, players will be able to determine whether they want to purchase this skin or not.

Genshin Impact: Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion skin gameplay leaked

Thanks to Dimbreath, players can get a look at the gameplay of Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion skin early. It seems as though the skin utilizes the same animations as base Jean, with the changes really focusing around her clothing.

Players will be utilizing the same Elemental Skill and Burst animations, while her normal attack string also appears to be the same as her base model. This skin does feature a stylish summer outfit, and players who care about the style and look of their characters will definitely want to get their hands on this skin, especially if they plan on using their Jean during the Midsummer Island Adventure event.

Jean skin is obtained by purchasing from the shop

Limited-time Launch Sale = 1350 Genesis Crystal

No sale deal = 1680 Genesis Crystal



Jean skin is obtained by purchasing from the shop

Limited-time Launch Sale = 1350 Genesis Crystal

No sale deal = 1680 Genesis Crystal

Barbara skin is obtained for free through a mini-event

Players will be able to get this skin from the shop at a limited time discount of only 1350 Genesis Crystals during the launch of the event, so any players who wish to purchase this skin should definitely do so at launch.

This skin does change up Jean's normal attire enough to make it worth a buy for any players who are big Jean fans, and it comes with a heartwarming backstory of the residents of Mondstadt trying to give Jean some time off to rest.

This skin should launch around the beginning of Genshin Impact 1.6, so players will be able to grab it in just a few days, on June 9th.

Genshin Impact 1.6 leaks are revealing plenty of new content for the game, and this Jean skin is definitely one of the most hyped additions, not only for Jean players, but also for the community as a whole.

