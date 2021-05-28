Genshin Impact 1.6 trailer "Midsummer Island Adventure" is here: New Island, Jean skin, Klee rerun, and Kazuha confirmed

Genshin Impact has revealed a ton of new information on the upcoming expansion during update 1.6, and it has shown off new characters, regions, and skins coming to the game.

Players can look forward to plenty of new content to explore and play during the 1.6 update of Genshin Impact as the Midsummer Island Adventure takes place.

Kazuha and Klee's rerun have also been officially confirmed, so players can begin saving for these banners in advance. Players can learn more about the 1.6 update coming to Genshin Impact here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 details and info

The Genshin Impact 1.6 update is bringing a lot of new features to the game, including a whole new region to explore during the update. Players will get to experience new story quests, mini-games, a brand new 5-star Anemo character, and even character skins for the first time in Genshin Impact.

These additions will all arrive as part of the Midsummer Island Adventure update, and players can look forward to a brand new gameplay experience.

New Island map added to Genshin Impact

The new Island maps will have players traversing the high seas and exploring a multitude of islands that are all filled with plenty of new content for players to explore.

These islands have been heavily leaked in the past, and players are finally getting their first official look at the new addition to Genshin Impact, the Midsummer Islands. Players will explore these islands during the event, complete mini-games. and complete quests for a multitude of rewards.

New skins coming to Genshin Impact

Jean skin is obtained by purchasing from the shop

Limited-time Launch Sale = 1350 Genesis Crystal

No sale deal = 1680 Genesis Crystal



Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion skin will cost 1,350 Genesis Crystals during the 1.6 update, and players will have limited time to take advantage of this launch sale.

After the launch sale ends, players can purchase the skin for 1,680 Genesis Crystals. Players will also be able to acquire Barbara's Summertime Saga skin by completing events during the 1.6 update. Completing the Echoing Tides event will allow players to work towards acquiring this Barskin for free.

New Genshin Impact 1.6 banners and more

Genshin 1.6 Live summed up:

-Summer event (Klee received a mystery letter!)

-Klee rerun banner

-Jean and Barbara summer skins

-New boss (Included in spiral abyss)

-Kazuha banner and story quest

-New 5* sword and 4* bow

Klee and Kazuha have finally been confirmed to have banners coming to the Genshin Impact 1.6 update. Players can look forward to getting the Spark Knight of Mondstadt or the brand new character Kaedehara Kazuha.

Kazuha is a 5-star Anemo character from Inazuma who will lead players into the second chapter of the Genshin Impact storyline. Players can learn more about Kazuha in the upcoming updates, along with the new Inazuma storyline.

Kazuha is a sword user and will bring new gameplay to Genshin Impact as he scales mostly with Elemental Mastery, allowing for new builds to be viable.

If Kazuha's release follows the schedule established by previous Genshin Impact banners, he should be released three weeks after the Klee rerun that was revealed during the livestream. This would mean Kazuha's banner would possibly begin on June 29th.

The Genshin Impact 1.6 livestream has revealed plenty of information about the upcoming additions to the game, and players can take advantage of this new info to prepare in advance.