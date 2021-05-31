Genshin Impact 1.6 update: Release date, Baal leaks, upcoming banners, and more

Genshin Impact 1.6 is right around the corner and players will be receiving plenty of new content to enjoy, including a new 5-star character, the return of Klee, a whole new area to explore and the reveal of Baal, the Electro Archon.

Players only have to wait a few more days for this huge update to be released, as Genshin Impact 1.6 is due to debut on June 9th. This means players only have to wait a little more than a week for this expansive new addition to the game and experience the Midsummer Island Adventure for themselves. Players can learn more about this update here.

Genshin Impact 1.6 info: Leaks, banners and more

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact



In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.

Genshin Impact 1.6 has debuted in its special livestream which showed off a lot of the new content, especially the exploration that players will take part in during the new event. Players will sail high tides as they travel from island to island, completing mini-games and defeating enemies. Players will have to make sure they have a thorough eye as there are many hidden secrets along the way and they will have a lot to explore in Genshin Impact 1.6.

The first banner to be released in Genshin Impact 1.6 will be Klee's banner starting on June 9th, and it will feature Klee, Fischl, Sucrose, and Barbara. This is a pretty strong banner and it is reminiscent of the first banners in Genshin Impact. Players will be able to wish for 4-stars that synergize well with Klee, and of course Klee will reappear on a banner for the first time in months. Players who missed Klee's banner the first time may want to wish for her this time, as she remains a strong Pyro Main DPS character with powerful damage.

Kazuha's banner will follow Klee's around June 30th and will feature Kazuha, Rosaria, Bennett and Razor. This is a more damage focused banner, though Bennett brings incredible support as always. Kazuha will be the first playable Inazuman character in Genshin Impact so far, and he will bring powerful Anemo abilities to any team. Players who are fans of Samurai or need a powerful Anemo support will definitely want to wish for Kazuha when he releases.

Baal leaks and Kazuha story information:

Baal will also make her first appearance in the story of Genshin Impact, appearing during Kazuha's storyline cutscene. This is huge as players have yet to learn anything about her appearance in the game. She seems to have huge ramifications on the story, as she is the reason that Kazuha has fled the country and is now traveling with Beidou's Crux Fleet.

It seems as though players will have to clash with Baal in a future update, as her iron rule over Inazuma has caused the death of many citizens and it is likely that the player will step in to try and stop this senseless violence.

Kujyo/Kujo Sara is also referenced by Ayaka, although nothing is really known about her.



As for who Goro is, we have no idea right now. — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) May 17, 2021

According to leakers, Baal will be very similar to Raiden Mei from Honkai, and will be a powerful support character. There are also several other characters that Kazuha's story has revealed, including characters like Kujyo Sara and Goro, though the information on those characters is mostly limited to information provided by Kazuha's "About" lines. "About" lines in Genshin Impact usually indicate that a character will eventually become playable, so players will possibly have these characters to look forward to in the future.

Genshin Impact 1.6 is shaping up to be a huge update for the game, and it will definitely further the story of the game by a lot. Players have a lot to look forward to in this new update, so the wait until June 9th will be a tough one.

