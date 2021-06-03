Genshin Impact 1.6 banner schedule: Which character is expected to be released next?

Genshin Impact 1.6 is right around the corner, and players may be wondering which character will be featured on the upcoming banner. Players will be happy to hear about the return of Klee on the Sparkling Steps banner and the upcoming Leaves in the Wind banner featuring the newest 5-star addition to the game, Kazuha. These banners will go live on June 9th and June 30th respectively, giving players plenty of time to wish for either of these highly desired characters.

Genshin Impact 1.6 upcoming banner schedule:

Klee's banner will start first, and players will have another shot at the Sparkling Steps banner starting on June 9th. The banner will feature several 4-stars that players have become well acquainted with, along with the return of Klee, a character who hasn't been featured since the beginning of Genshin Impact. Players will also be able to wish for Sucrose, Fischl, and Barbara, three classic Mondstadt support characters. This banner has a strong selection of supports along with one of the strongest Pyro DPS characters in Genshin Impact, making it a great banner to for players to wish on.

Following the Klee banner, if the 21 day schedule remains the same, Kazuha's banner will begin on June 30th. Players will be able to end the month strong by wishing for this new Inazuman native who will be the first playable character from the Japan inspired region. Fittingly, Kazuha is an Anemo 5-star sword user who is reminiscent of a Samurai, and has very strong ties to the storyline of the upcoming region. Players will also have the opportunity to acquire Rosaria, Bennett, and Razor on this upcoming banner, giving this banner an edge in the DPS department. Bennett and Rosaria also provide excellent support capabilities, making this banner a great one to wish upon for any players.

Genshin Impact 1.6 seems to have two great banners for players to wish on and provides an opportunity to grab some excellent characters. Players will be able to begin wishing on Klee's banner once the Midsummer Island Adventure update goes live.

Edited by Gautham Balaji