Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma map, electric cannon, new artifacts and Raiden Shogun Baal revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have recently begun revealing information about Inazuma, and players are learning more about the Japanese-inspired region. Players can see the map, new artifacts and even the Raiden Shogun herself as these leaks continue. Players have been waiting for the release of Inazuma since the Genshin Impact began, so this news is huge for the community. Players can learn about all of these new leaks here.

Genshin Impact leaks reveal information about Inazuma map, artifacts and more

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of new Inazuma information, including the full map of the new region. This region looks to be quite large, with several major islands for players to explore. There are also small islands dotted around the sides that will likely hide treasures or even tough battles. This will be the site of the upcoming Inazuma chapter of the Genshin Impact story, so players will likely become very familiar with the landscape of Inazuma once the expansion releases. With such a huge new area to explore, there will definitely be loads of secrets and chests for players to find, making this new addition one of the most exciting in Genshin Impact's history.

Genshin Impact leaks have also revealed a first look at Raiden Shogun Baal, and her appearance seems to be somewhat different from her trailer with Kazuha. Her free flowing hair has been tied into a braid, and it seems as though she may have donned a different outfit for battle. The exact nature of this new dress is unknown, but this may be the form in which players will first meet Baal when they enter Inazuma, or this may be how she will appear when she is playable in the future. For now, players can get a sneak peek at the design of this upcoming Genshin Impact character.

New Inazuman Artifacts leaked:

绝缘之旗印 (unofficially translated as "Hatajirushi of Isolation")

2pc: +20% Energy Recharge

4pc: Increase elemental burst damage, the extent of the increase being equal to 30% of Energy Recharge. Elemental burst damage can be increased by up to 75%. pic.twitter.com/7xbA787Sqw — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 7, 2021

Two new artifact sets from Inazuma have been leaked, and players can see both their icons and their set bonuses early. The first set is known as the Hatajirushi of Isolation, though the name is likely to change before the official release. This set provides some significant bonuses:

2pc: 20% Additional Energy Recharge 4pc: Increase Elemental Burst damage by 30% of a character's Energy Recharge, up to 75%.

This artifact set could be especially useful on support characters who have high Energy Recharge and powerful Elemental Bursts, like Xingqiu or Bennett, while Main DPS most likely won't be able to use it to its full potential.

追忆之注连 (unofficial translated as "Shimenawa of Memories")

2pc: ATK +18%

4pc: If the character has 15 more more energy, casting elemental skill will drain 15 energy and increase Normal, Charged, and Plunge attacks by 50% for 10 seconds. pic.twitter.com/mqtGCX6Tip — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 7, 2021

This second set is translated as the "Shimenawa of Memories" though this name is subject to change in the future. This set provides bonuses that may be hard for most players to currently utilize.

2pc: ATK +18% 4pc: If a character has 15 or more Energy, using an Elemental Skill will drain 15 Energy and increase Normal, Charged, and Plunge attack damage by 50% for 10 seconds.

This set will certainly have some niche uses, but it is difficult to figure out which characters can benefit the most from this set. Ganyu may find some use with these new artifacts, as she deals much of her damage through Charged Attacks. Players will be able to decide for themselves once these artifacts are released in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Ayaka and Yoimiya banner predictions, Echoing tales and more details

Genshin Impact has had a ton of new information about Inazuma leaked, and players should be aware that all of this information is subject to change during the beta.

Also read: Top 5 reasons why Genshin Impact players should not skip the Klee banner

Edited by Gautham Balaji