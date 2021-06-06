Top 5 reasons why Genshin Impact players should not skip the Klee banner

Genshin Impact 1.6 is coming in just a few days, and Klee's rerun banner is coming with it on June 9th. Players can expect many brand new adventures and a whole new area to explore during the Midsummer Island Event, and who better to explore it with than the Spark Knight of Mondstadt, Klee.

Players may be hesitant to wish on the rerun banner of Klee, as there are many new upcoming characters, including Kazuha, Genshin Impact's first Inazuman character.

5 reasons why players shouldn't skip the upcoming Klee banner in Genshin Impact 1.6

Klee's banner will begin as the first banner of the Genshin Impact 1.6 update and will run for three weeks, and will be followed by Kazuha's banner. Players will be able to acquire plenty of Primogems as they explore the new islands, making Klee's banner much easier to wish on and definitely something that players should consider.

#1 - Easy to build

Materials the "Klee Catalyst" Dodoco Tales requires to be maxed.



Keep in mind since this weapon is equal to the Festering Desire & Windblume Ode there will likely be a limited x1.5 EXP phase, which will lower Ore & Mora cost overall! #GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/8GDFrqMJwu — Genshin Impact (@WorldOfTeyvat) June 5, 2021

With Genshin Impact giving away Klee's max refined signature weapon in the 1.6 event, players will have an easy start building their Klee.

The Dodoco Tales is Klee's signature weapon as it matches her appearance and aesthetics perfectly while also boosting her strongest damage source and Charged Attacks. Players who pick up this weapon will also be able to get it to refinement 5 for free, making this a powerful option for Klee.

#2 - Pyro is good for Elemental reactions

Klee remains one of the strongest DPS in Genshin Impact due to her Pyro damage Normal attacks, and Elemental abilities. These allow her to take advantage of Elemental Reactions far faster than most other characters, and she can deal absolutely massive damage with either a Vaporize or a Melt. Players should definitely take advantage of this huge damage opportunity by wishing for Klee.

#3 - Klee has a unique playstyle

Collected Miscellany - "Klee: Jumpy Dumpty" | Genshin Impact



"May our darling little Spark Knight always remain carefree, and never be beset by any of the troubles and sorrows of this world."https://t.co/txAIvFQ3Bk#GenshinImpact #Klee — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 20, 2020

As a Catalyst user, Klee's attacks are already much different from most Genshin Impact characters, but Klee takes it a step further by including a totally unique style of attack. Klee uses Pyro bombs to deal damage to her enemies, and these explosions can crush shields and deal huge damage to any Cryo enemies.

Klee can also use her charged attack to mine ores, giving this Genshin Impact character an edge over others when it comes to versatility.

#4 - Klee's passive talent is very helpful

Klee's passive talent at work (Image via heyyura)

Klee's passive talent "All Of My Treasures!" will allow players to see Mondstadt specialty items on the map marked with a small hand icon. Players can navigate to this hand to pick up the item, and this will save plenty of time as players scour the map for these rare items. This even helps with ascending Klee, as Philanemo Mushrooms will be highlighted by this passive.

#5 - Klee is one of the main characters of Genshin Impact 1.6

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact



In the sweltering summer, a strange letter is discovered on the windowsill, with a spiraling fog shrouding a mystery far away.https://t.co/glTm98UPOW#GenshinImpact — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) May 28, 2021

Klee has taken center stage in the Genshin Impact 1.6 update, and players who want to be fully immersed should definitely pick up Klee. The update centers around Klee heading to this new island area to confront the mysterious "Dodo-King," who has threatened to take away her treasured companion Dodoco.

Players will travel alongside Klee, Jean, and Barbara to embark on this new adventure in Genshin Impact 1.6. Players who wish for Klee can even put themselves in her shoes as they explore this vast new area.

Genshin Impact 1.6 is nearly here, and players who want to wish for Klee will definitely want to save up their Primogems, as her banner will be released on the same day.

