Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Ayaka and Yoimiya banner predictions, Echoing tales and more details

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have provided more information about the upcoming Inazuma banners and characters. Details about the Echoing Tales quest have also been revealed, giving players an early look at the quest they can complete to receive Barbara's Summertime Sparkle cosmetic for free. Players can learn about these new leaks here, along with getting a look at the gameplay of Barbara's new skin in Genshin Impact. With the Midsummer Island Adventure update coming on June 9th, players won't have much longer to wait for this new area to be released in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: The two upcoming characters

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks have revealed two upcoming characters who players will be meeting during their journeys through Inazuma. Players are already familiar with Ayaka Kamisato, as she is one of the most anticipated characters coming to Genshin Impact. Players know less about Yoimiya, a leaked 5-star Pyro bow user, but from what information has been leaked it seems that she will bring strong AOE Pyro damage to a team. The release dates for these characters have not been confirmed. But, it seems that they will be arriving following the Kazuha banner in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Given if there are no major changes, I can guarantee that Ayaka and Yoimiya will definitely be coming after Kazuha.

A new 4* character will also possibly be coming together with Ayaka or Yoimiya.#GenshinImpact — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) May 31, 2021

According to leaks, as long as there are no major changes or delays, Ayaka and Yoimiya will follow the Kazuha banner, likely in two separate banners. If this is to follow the standard banner time of three weeks, players will be seeing Ayaka on July 21st and Yoimiya three weeks after that on August 11th. These predictions may change, though, as Genshin Impact's work schedule is constantly shifting. Ayaka will likely be the first or second banner of Inazuma, as she is the poster character for the region, but beyond that players will just have to wait to find out.

Echoing Tales event details:

Echoing Tales Event: Excerpts in Echoing Conchs are from 7 different stories related to the native islanders, Kenki, and the Ako Domeki (赤穂百目鬼) pirates.



Barbara's skin can be obtained once you have collected 24 out of the 32 excerpts. https://t.co/6iHYcE243i — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 6, 2021

The Echoing Tales event will be an event in which Genshin Impact players will receive their Summertime Sparkle skin for Barbara after completing missions and collecting excerpts of stories from the Midsummer Island Adventure. Players will need to collect pieces of stories involving the inhabitants of the islands, including the native islanders, the Maguu Kenki, and the Ako Domeki pirates. Players will be traveling through the islands to gather these excerpts. Once they have gathered 24 out of the 32 total excerpts, they will get their free Barbara skin.

This is in contrast to the Jean skin, which players will be able to purchase for Genesis Crystals. Jean's Sea Breeze Dandelion skin will be available at a discounted price during the event and will only cost players 1350 Genesis Crystals.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks are making the new region of Inazuma seem more and more exciting, and players will definitely want to save up Primogems to wish on the upcoming banners.

