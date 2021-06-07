Genshin Impact leak reveals Sayu: Elemental skill, burst, and more details

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about an upcoming character named Sayu. This character is an Anemo 4-star Claymore user and will be a strong support with powerful healing and Anemo damage for any Genshin Impact team.

She is a native Inazuman character who takes inspiration from both Ninjas and Tanuki and is a trickster who values sleep above anything else. Players can find out about her Elemental Skill, Burst, and details about her kit, as new leaks about this Genshin Impact character have just been released.

Genshin Impact leaks: Sayu's skills, talents, and more

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Sayu will bring a unique skillset to Genshin Impact as a 4-star Anemo claymore character from Inazuma. The character was recently revealed by the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. Her skills and talents have also been leaked.

She has both a new form of mobility on her Elemental Skill and her Elemental Burst functions similarly to Bennett's. The official names of most of Sayu's Talents and Abilities are unknown currently. Players can find out more about their effects here.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leak reveals Sara and Gorou, an upcoming Geo character

Sayu's talents:

Sayu's first talent makes animals like Crystalflies less likely to run from the player Asc 1: When Sayu triggers a Swirl reaction, all party members recover 300 HP and an additional 1.2 points of HP per each point of EM that Sayu has. Asc 2: When Sayu uses her Elemental Burst, her summoned ally Luoluo will heal both a target and their nearest ally for 20% of the original healing. It will also deal increased AOE damage to enemies.

Sayu's talents seem to buff up her healing capability, and she gains some added utility with her passive talent. Players will have a much easier time catching Crystalflies and other animals with this passive talent.

Her other talents provide some extra healing and seem to scale with her Elemental Mastery, similar to Kazuha. Players will definitely want to level up their Sayu to get the most out of this new character.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Ayaka and Yoimiya banner predictions, Echoing tales, and more details

Sayu's Elemental skill and burst

SAYU WANTERS THIS WILL BE US pic.twitter.com/vc9ADxBaLD — ًangel ⚢ (@heartventi) June 7, 2021

Sayu's Elemental skill and burst are some of the most unique so far in Genshin Impact, giving her mobility and great supportive potential.

Players can read her leaked skills here:

Sayu's Elemental skill will cause her to curl up into a spinning wheel and crash into enemies dealing Anemo damage in an AOE. The interesting part about this ability is that when it is held, Sayu can roll around for up to 10 seconds in this ball form and even pick up other elements to release them when the ability is casted. The longer this ability is held, the longer the cooldown will be.

Sayu's Elemental Burst allows her to summon her helper, whose name has been translated as Luoluo. This friendly Daruma will heal nearby allies whose health has dropped below 70%. When all allies are topped up and healthy, it will deal Anemo damage to surrounding enemies.

Sayu definitely has some great potential as a support in Genshin Impact, and players will have to test this Tanuki Ninja out for themselves once she releases in Genshin Impact 2.0.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma map, electric cannon, new artifacts, and Raiden Shogun Baal revealed

Edited by suwaidfazal