Genshin Impact 1.6 update: What are the chances of getting Klee from the new character banner?

Genshin Impact 1.6 has finally been released and players are now able to wish on Klee's rerun banner.

Players may be wondering what their chances are of receiving Klee from their wishes, and this can be determined by understanding the pity system in Genshin Impact.

With the right amount of Primogems, players can guarantee that they will be able to get Klee as long as they understand how pity works. It all comes down to how many wishes players have made and the last 5-star character they have received.

Genshin Impact 1.6: What are the odds of getting Klee

Genshin Impact 1.6 has released the Sparkling Steps banner as Klee's return to the game, and players can once again wish for the Spark Knight of Mondstadt. It has been months since players have had the opportunity to get Klee, so those who have been waiting patiently will definitely want to know what their chances are. Players can determine their chances by analyzing how much pity they have built up so far through their wishes.

Players build up pity by consistently wishing on banners, and after a certain point, players are guaranteed to receive a 5-star character. After 70 wishes, players enter a range that is known as soft pity, where each wish closer to 90 increases the rate of a 5-star character being dropped, and this is where many players will receive their 5-star character. This character has a 50% chance to be Klee, but players can guarantee they will get Klee by taking advantage of the 50/50 system.

How the 50/50 system works in Genshin Impact:

Collected Miscellany - "Klee: Jumpy Dumpty" | Genshin Impact



"May our darling little Spark Knight always remain carefree, and never be beset by any of the troubles and sorrows of this world."https://t.co/txAIvFQ3Bk#GenshinImpact #Klee — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) October 20, 2020

The 50/50 system in Genshin Impact is one of the most important systems for players to keep in mind as they roll for 5-star characters. This is the system that determines whether players will receive the featured 5-star or not, and making sure that players are on top of this feature can save them thousands of Primogems.

THIS WILL BE ALL THE KLEE WANTERS TOMORROW 💗🥳 GOOD LUCK TO EVERYONE PULLING FOR HER ❤ pic.twitter.com/8TQ8HKAl1I — chloe ✨ jean edit 📌 JEAN SKIN HAVER (REAL!) 💖 (@fischloe_) June 8, 2021

This system takes effect whenever a player summons a 5-star character and gives them a 50% chance for that character to be the featured character. If the character that they summon ends up being another 5-star like Mona or Keqing, the 50/50 system will kick in and guarantee that a player's next 5-star will be the featured character.

That means that if players do receive a 5-star that is not Klee, their next 5-star will be guaranteed to be Klee, meaning players will need at most 28,800 Primogems, even if they are unlucky.

Players who want to wish for Klee should definitely take advantage of the new Midsummer Island Event and make sure they keep a close eye on their pity count.

