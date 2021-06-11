Genshin Impact 1.6 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 11000+ free Primogems in version 1.6

Genshin Impact 1.6 has recently begun and players may be wondering how they can get the most Primogems out of this new Genshin Impact expansion.

With so much new content coming during the Midsummer Island Adventure update, F2P players will have plenty of opportunities to pick up over 11000 Primogems. Players can learn about these opportunities here, and possibly grab enough Primogems to guarantee a future character. Here are the ways that players can get up to 11000 free Primogems in Genshin Impact 1.6.

Genshin Impact 1.6: How F2P players can get over 11000 Primogems

Version 1.6 "Midsummer Island Adventure" Trailer | Genshin Impact





The Midsummer Island Adventure update has finally begun and players have been exploring the new Golden Apple Archipelago and collecting plenty of Primogems and other rewards during their travels. Players can use this checklist to make sure they are grabbing all the rewards they can during Genshin Impact's 1.6 update.

This should cover all of the Primogem opportunities that players know about as of June 10th, 2021. Players who are wishing for Klee or saving up for Kazuha will definitely want to take advantage of this checklist for around 11000 free Primogems:

Daily Commissions New Story Quests and Achievements Character Test Runs Stardust Exchange Spiral Abyss Midsummer Island Adventure Event Echoing Tales Kaboomball Kombat Never-Ending Battle Legend of the Vagabond Sword New Island Map Hoyolab Daily check-in Maintenence and Update Compensation 2.0 Livestream Codes

#1 - Daily Commissions

Daily commissions (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players who complete every Daily Commission during the entire 42 days of Genshin Impact 1.6 will be able to save up 2520 Primogems. Each day offers players the opportunity to pick up 60 easy Primogems, and also gives a boost towards the Battle Pass which can provide players with an additional 800 Primogems in the form of Acquaint Fates.

#2 - New Story Quests and Achievements

Kazuha's Archon Quest (Image via Mihoyo)

Completing the upcoming story quests will provide players with at least 120 Primogems, and the new achievements being added usually total up to around 150 Primogems. Altogether, if players take advantage of both of these opportunities they can make 270 Primogems.

#3 - Character Test Runs

Kazuha and Klee's Test Runs (Image via Mihoyo)

Test runs in Genshin Impact provide players with valuable resources and a chance to play a character for free, and players should always take advantage of the opportunity and snag 40 free Primogems.

#4 - Stardust Exchange

Following the rotations for the "Starglitter Exchange",

June will have:





Taking advantage of the Stardust Shop each month provides players with easy wishes which equal a total of 3200 Primogems if the shops for both June and July are bought out. Players can save a ton of Primogems and get some quick wishes by purchasing them with Stardust.

#5 - Spiral Abyss

The difficult Spiral Abyss (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Spiral Abyss is always one of the biggest challenges in Genshin Impact, but taking the plunge is worth it as players can get plenty of Primogems during every rotation. As the Abyss is due to rotate three times during update 1.6, players who 9-star each floor can gather a total sum of 1800 Primogems.

#6 - New Events

There are plenty of things to do during the new Midsummer Island Adventure Event in Genshin Impact, and assuming that each part of the upcoming event will provide players with at least 60 Primogems, they have a total of 240 Primogems to look forward to.

#7 - Echoing Tales

"Echoing Tales" Gameplay Details



"Echoing Tales" Gameplay Details

The Echoing Tales event will task players with collecting Echoing Conches that are strewn about the Golden Apple Archipelago and players who collect them all will receive up to 240 Primogems.

#8 - Kaboomball Kombat

Kaboomball Kombat (Image via Mihoyo)

Assuming that this new Tennis styled event will provide players with the same amount as previous events, players should be able to look forward to 240 Primogems from completing this minigame.

#9 - Never-Ending Battle

Never-Ending Battle (Image via Mihoyo)

The Never Ending Battle event will take place in stages, and assuming each stage will provide players with around 60 Primogems, players can expect up to 420 Primogems from all 7 stages.

#10 - Legend of the Vagabond Sword

Legend of the Vagabond Sword (Image via Mihoyo)

This event will be similar to the Hypostatic Symphony event, and pit players up against fierce bosses for rewards. If players manage to complete all 7 stages, they should be able to look forward to 420 Primogems from these rough battles.

#11 - New Island Map Exploration

Players will have a lot of Primogems to find and uncover as the Islands begin to reveal themselves, and with chests to find and puzzles to solve, players will definitely get at least 100-200 Primogems from exploration alone.

#12 - Hoyolab Daily Check In

Hoyolab Daily Check in (Image via Mihoyo)

This resource is still underutilized by many players, but checking in can secure players a decent amount of Primogems every month. Players simply need to head to the Hoyolab Daily Check in to receive 60 Primogems a month.

#13 - Maintenance Compensation and Bug fixes

Explanations of Version 1.6 Update Details









With many bug fixes done and a 5 hour maintenance wait, players have been given 600 Primogems to compensate for the changes and the downtime. These are always the easiest Primogems that a player can make after an update, as all they have to do is grab them from their in-game mail.

#14 - Genshin Impact 2.0 Redemption codes

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

Looking towards the future, players will be able to get 300 Primogems from the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream redemption codes, as that will come right before the end of Genshin Impact 1.6.

By totalling all of these rewards, players should be able to get around 11000~ free Primogems just by checking everything off of this list as Genshin Impact 1.6 progresses. This update is the last before the huge release of Inazuma, so players will definitely want to make sure they clear it out.

