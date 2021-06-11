Genshin Impact Broken Island puzzle guide: How to fix pond's water levels and use pressure plates

Broken Isle in Genshin Impact 1.6 has a rewarding puzzle. This version disappointingly did not bring Inazuma. However, it did bring a new place for players to explore, which is Midsummer Island. On this island, players can discover several smaller islands, and one of them is the Broken Isle.

In the Broken Isle, players might have found a mural somewhere. Not only that, but players might also find five ponds that can easily be seen on the map of the island. Interestingly, those things are not there for cosmetics rather. They are a part of a larger puzzle.

Genshin Impact Broken Island puzzle guide: Finding the mural

Go to the spot marked by a blue arrow (Image via Xtracted, HoYoLab)

First, teleport to the waypoint and then travel to the spot marked by the arrow.

Boulder to the mural cave (Image via taka gg, YouTube)

Players will find a boulder, as shown in the picture. Use the Harpastum gadget to finish the challenge and break it. Afterward, defeat the enemies inside the cave to find the mural.

The mural is the clue for the puzzle (Image via Xtracted, HoYoLab)

After finding the mural, players will have to take a picture of it. In the picture, players can see five different shapes that seem to be filled with water on different levels. These shapes represent the ponds available outside the cave on this island.

How to fix pond's water levels

3 lines on each pond (Image via Xtracted, HoYoLab)

Visit these ponds one by one and adjust the water level according to the mural.

The image above shows that each pond has three lines. These lines represent the water level players need to follow. There will be two stones to fill and drain the pond.

Needed water level for each pond in Genshin Impact (Image via Xtracted, HoYoLab)

Here's the correct water level to set the ponds in. Two ponds have no water. Players will have to fill them by destroying a Hydro stone and a rock boulder. The ponds can be filled and drained afterward.

How to use the final pressure plates

Go to the spot marked in X to claim the chests (Image via Xtracted, HoYoLab)

After correctly putting all the ponds in the right level, go to the spot marked by the X.

The sequence players need to follow in Genshin Impact to get the three chests (Image via Xtracted, HoYoLab)

Locate five stones with five pillars in front of them. The pillars have lines on them that represent the sequence players will need to step the stone in.

After following the sequences and stepping on the stones correctly, two Precious Chests and one Luxurious Chest will spawn.

Midsummer Island will only be available in Genshin Impact 1.6, so players should finish the island before the next update.

