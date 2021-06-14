Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya's elemental burst marking, C0 Ayaka, and Thunderhelm Lawachurl gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have shed further light on new characters including Ayaka and Yoimiya and the first reveal of the Thunderhelm Lawachurl. Players will be able to see Ayaka in action, including her C0 Elemental Burst, and see Yoimiya's Elemental Burst marking. They will also be able to see the brand new Thunderhelm Lawachurl enemy that will appear in Inazuma.

This Electro-infused Lawachurl will pose a great threat to players, and it looks like a powerful enemy. Players can see all of these new leaks here, and get an early view of these characters.

Genshin Impact leaks: Ayaka C0 Elemental Burst and Thunderhelm Lawachurl:

This Genshin Impact leak video shows Yoimiya and Ayaka facing off against a Thunderhelm Lawachurl and shows off their powerful abilities. Players can see Ayaka's normal attacks, dashes and her Constellation 0 Elemental Burst, the Kamisato Art: Soumetsu.

This ability causes Ayaka to summon a powerful Cryo wind gale that will travel and stop when it hits enemies, striking them with continuous Cryo damage. In higher constellations, this ability will fire multiple blasts. This ability seems like a powerful one, and fits Ayaka as she is a 5-star Cryo Sword user who will need to lock enemies down to deal consistent damage.

Players also got a close look at the Thunderhelm Lawachurl, an Electro infused Lawachurl that will summon an Electro shield similar to the Frostarm Lawachurl's Cryo shield. This shield will need to be taken down to give players a better chance at defeating this powerful enemy. The attacks of this Thunderhelm Lawachurl seem to be similar to the other elemental variants, but with explosive AOE Electro damage.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst mark:

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst mark (Image via Abc64real)

This Genshin Impact leak also shows off Yoimiya's Elemental Burst mark, which was recently translated as the Aurous Blaze.

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro bow user with a powerful Elemental Burst known as the Ryukin Saxifrage, and when she uses this ability she leaps into the air before firing a powerful Pyro AOE shot at enemies.

This ability will mark an enemy hit with a debuff that causes AOE explosions to occur when that enemy is hit by characters other than Yoimiya. When the enemy is defeated, this debuff will transfer to another nearby enemy until it expires.

Yoimiya seems like she will be a powerful Pyro character for players, and they will definitely want to give her a try when she releases.

The leaks have revealed plenty of information about these upcoming characters and provide players with a sneak peek of Genshin Impact 2.0. Players can look forward to these powerful Elemental Bursts when Inazuma releases later this year.

