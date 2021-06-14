Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Divine Sakura, Sara's character models, and new spiral abyss details revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have revealed new information about the gameplay of the upcoming region, Inazuma, and some new looks at the new character Sara. Players have also received details about the upcoming additions to the Spiral Abyss, giving them foresight into some possible changes to the challenging dungeon.

Players can learn about one of the newest features coming to Inazuma, known as the Divine Sakura, which seems to be important in players' journey through this new Electro focused region.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Divine Sakura and more

// genshin leaks



ohmygod the rewards from the divine sakura tree are SO good and teleport waypoints in our teapot uhm yes ?! pic.twitter.com/wgZ5j8T4tP — ki 🍁 future ayakazuha haver (@iIovekazu) June 13, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.0 will feature a system that is similar to the Statue of the Seven or the Frostbearing Tree known as the Divine Sakura. This tree will be the way that players gain access to more areas in Inazuma, but it will also gate players from progressing too quickly. Players will have to collect Electro Sigils to present to the Divine Sakura, which will reward players with items like Mora, Resin and even Intertwined Fates. Players will definitely want to take advantage of this system to both further their progress in Inazuma, and to gain these great rewards.

2.0 Map

Unofficial TL from the CN names



Credits:

Genshin Intel for original clean map image

TZ for beta info on where everything is and CN names

The WFPTranslation Team and Music for translating the names in TZ's Image

Holyco for editing the image#原神 #GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/hCToaNFUcD — WangshengFP (@WangshengFP) June 13, 2021

With a huge map to explore, players will have to travel throughout the region of Inazuma to collect all of the new Electro Sigils, and they have been scattered throughout all kinds of challenges, puzzles, and quests. Players will not be able to access some of the areas or chests without a certain Divine Sakura level.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 F2P Primogems guide: How to get 11000+ free Primogems in version 1.6

Sara's character model:

Sara Kujyo is an upcoming Genshin Impact character, and while not much is confirmed about her playstyle or abilities yet, she is listed in the files as an Electro Bow character. She appears in Kazuha's story trailer as a servant to the Electro Archon Baal, and she is in possession of an Electro Vision which is a high prestige in Inazuma. Sara will likely have large significance in the upcoming story of Genshin Impact, and players will learn more about this character soon.

Genshin Impact 2.0 Spiral Abyss changes

(Repost, deleted previous one due to an error)

Beta Leaks:



Possible new enemies that will be added into the 1.7/2.0 Spiral Abyss. pic.twitter.com/1iWXVfNrQo — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) June 10, 2021

These leaks have provided players with some of the possible additions to Genshin Impact 2.0's Spiral Abyss. It seems like players will have to fight a brand new set of Electro themed enemies, which fits the region that players will be exploring. These new enemies include Electro Abyss Mages and Electro Whopperflowers, along with classic enemies like Ruin Guards and Ruin Hunters. Players will also face brand new enemy types like Ruin Scouters and Ruin Destroyers along with Inazuman Swordsmen. Genshin Impact 2.0 will definitely have a challenging new Spiral Abyss to face.

Also read: Genshin Impact Mural locations: How to find and solve water level puzzle in Golden Apple Archipelago

Genshin Impact 2.0 is bringing a ton of new content to the game, and players can look forward to plenty of new rewards and challenges to face when Inazuma releases.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Sayu and Yoimiya's gameplay, Elemental burst, and other abilities revealed

Edited by Gautham Balaji