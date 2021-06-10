Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Sayu and Yoimiya's gameplay, Elemental burst, and other abilities revealed

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have revealed animation and gameplay for both Sayu and Yoimiya, giving players a first look at these brand new Inazuma characters.

Players have been excited to learn more about these characters since they were announced a few days ago. Now they can get a sneak peek at the idle animations, walking style, normal attacks, and even Elemental Skills and Bursts.

These leaks will definitely help players decide whether they want to wish for Yoimiya or Sayu. Players can read more about this leaked info for Sayu and Yoimiya here.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Yoimiya and Sayu animations leaked, and more

The first character that has had its animation revealed is Yoimiya, an upcoming Pyro 5-star character from Inazuma. Yoimiya is the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks and is considered the "Queen of the Summer Festival" in Inazuma due to her incredible fireworks displays and celebrations.

This skill is shown off quite well in her animations, with her idle animations showing off her love of fireworks and her explosive Elemental Skill and Burst. Her abilities seem to be powerful Pyro-based attacks with a focus on strong AOE damage.

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill and Normal Attacks are both very powerful, and she has two strong choices for taking down enemies. When she fully charges her Bow, she can fire off three extra projectiles that will home in on her enemies and deal Pyro damage.

She can also activate her Elemental Skill to increase her fire rate and cause her Normal Attacks to deal Pyro damage. Both of these options seem to deal significant amounts of damage to enemies in Genshin Impact.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst causes her to leap into the air surrounded by fireworks and fire a powerful blast at the ground. If the leaks are correct, this blast will cause a large AOE Pyro explosion followed by marking an enemy hit with a debuff known as the Ryukin Flame.

When an enemy marked by Yoimiya's Elemental Burst is damaged by a character other than Yoimiya, they will explode and deal Pyro AOE damage to nearby enemies. If they die, they will spread the Ryukin Flame to other enemies until the debuff wears off. Yoimiya's Elemental Burst definitely appears to be one of the best looking Elemental Bursts in Genshin Impact.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.6 update: What are the chances of getting Klee from the new character banner?

Sayu Animations and Skills revealed

[2.0 - Sayu Animations]



(She apparently has one idle? I waited like 10 minutes.)



Streamable: https://t.co/bkXnLunMJm pic.twitter.com/q0xKfq4lJ8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 10, 2021

Sayu has also had her animations and skills revealed, and Genshin Impact players can get a sneak peek at these abilities. Sayu's Normal Attacks are especially unique as she is the first small Claymore user. Seeing Sayu use a Claymore is sure to be entertaining for some players.

Her Elemental Skill also provides her with a unique form of movement. When she casts it, she enters into a spinning wheel form that can absorb Elements as it travels. When players release their Elemental Skill, Sayu will perform a spinning kick, releasing whatever Element she picks up along the way.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 leak reveals Sara and Gorou, an upcoming Geo character

Are you in a hurry to find Sayu? She is usually hiding in the trees in the afternoons. I have my own ways of finding her, so let me know if you need help. —Kamisato Ayato



◆ Sayu ‧ Mujina Ninja

◆ Shiyuumatsu-Ban's Resident Ninja

◆ Anemo

◆ Nyctereutes Minor#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NW9uTDZlNq — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) June 7, 2021

Sayu's Elemental Burst is definitely going to be one of the best supporting abilities in Genshin Impact, as it provides a lot of utility and healing. Sayu's Elemental Burst allows her to summon her Daruma, whose name has been unofficially translated as Luoluo.

This friendly Daruma will heal nearby allies whose health has dropped below 70%. When all allies are above 70% health, it will deal Anemo damage to surrounding enemies.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Inazuma map, electric cannon, new artifacts and Raiden Shogun Baal revealed

These two characters from Inazuma definitely have some of the best animations so far in Genshin Impact. Players will want to make sure they can save enough Primogems to get these characters once they are released in Genshin Impact 2.0

Edited by suwaidfazal