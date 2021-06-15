Genshin Impact leaks: Three new talent level-up materials and domains revealed ahead of 2.0 update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed three new Talent materials and Domains for players to farm during their travels through Inazuma. These items will help players ascend and level up their new Inazuman characters when Genshin Impact 2.0 releases.

Players will be faced with tough new enemies and overcome new challenges when they take on these upcoming domains. Genshin Impact 2.0 will feature the new region of Inazuma, and with huge islands to explore, players will have a brand new journey ahead of them.

Genshin Impact leaks: New Domains and Talent materials in Inazuma

[2.0 - Domains] - Inazuma's Talent "Book" Domain:



Court of Pansy:

- Transience

- Elegance

- Light



This leak shows off brand new Talent materials and Domains that players will need during their travels through Inazuma. Players will have to take on three new Domains of Mastery, the Reign of Violet, the Thundering Valley, and the Vine-Infested Ruins.

These Domains will each contain different Talent materials, similar to the previous domains in Mondstadt and Liyue. These Talent materials are known as the Books of Transience, Elegance, and Light. Genshin Impact players are likely to be familiar with the way that talent materials are acquired through tough battles with a group of enemies, and it seems like things are similar in Inazuma.

3 new potential enemies



Image 1 is presumed to be the Hydro Cicin Mage (Based on file naming with the previous leak)

Image 2 and 3 are both named "Samurai Ronin"

#原神 #GenshinImpact #Inazuma

Some of these upcoming enemies are known as the Samurai Ronin, and they will likely take the place of Treasure Hoarders in Inazuma. Players will have to fight against these enemies and their more powerful Elemental variants.

Leakers have said that they are fairly strong enemies, so players should watch out when attempting to take on these Domains. Players should definitely make sure they prepare well to take on these new Talent material Domains when they release in Genshin Impact 2.0.

Inazuma map leaked

here's the inazuma map with names omg

The full Inazuma map was recently leaked, and while many changes are still likely to come, players can get an early look at the brand new region of Genshin Impact. This region seems to be very large with tons of secrets, battles, and puzzles for players to take on during their journey.

Players will be using new systems like the Sacred Sakura to gain rewards for their exploration and collecting Electro Sigils to make progress during their journey.

Inazuma will definitely be one of the biggest expansions to Genshin Impact yet. With all these new features, players are sure to be enjoying it for a long time. Players have yet to see the entire landscape of the new region, but it is likely to include even more new exploration features for players to discover.

Genshin Impact players definitely have a lot to look forward to with the release of Inazuma. With new talent books to farm and new Domains to challenge, players will have plenty to do once this new region releases later this year.

