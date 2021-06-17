Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya's constellations, gameplay, stats, and passive talents revealed

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a ton of information about one of the newest characters, Yoimiya.

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow user and is an Inazuman native who players will meet during their journey through the new region. Players can learn about Yoimiya's constellations, gameplay, stats, and her passive talent here, allowing them to get plenty of early information on this character.

If players are planning on wishing for Yoimiya, or are just interested in her, they should definitely read ahead.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya abilities, constellations, and more

Yoimiya is the the current master of the Naganohara Fireworks shop in Inazuma and is considered the "Queen of the Summer Festival" by many, thanks to her incredible fireworks displays and skill with ceremonies. She has some of the flashiest abilities in Genshin Impact, and it appears like she will have the power to back them up.

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill is called the Teika Fire-Dance, and it will apply a Pyro infusion to Yoimiya's Normal Attacks. When she casts this Genshin Impact ability, her attacks will be changed into Blazing Arrows, which increases their damage significantly. This effect will end after 10 seconds, or if Yoimiya leaves the field. This ability begins at a 137% Normal Attack DMG boost, all the way to a 161.74% boost at level 10.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst is named Ryukin Saxifrage after her signature firework, and it causes her to leap into the air surrounded by many fireworks, before shooting a massive AOE Pyro shot. This will mark one of the enemies hit with the Aurous Blaze, which is a mark effect that will cause that enemy to explode when hit by a character other than Yoimiya dealing AOE Pyro damage.

This mark can be transferred between enemies once they are defeated, until 10 seconds have passed. This Genshin Impact skill will deal 127.2% DMG at level 1, while the Aurous Blaze will deal 122% DMG. These will scale to 228.96% and 219.6% respectively at level 10.

Yoimiya constellations revealed:

Yoimiya's constellations have been revealed by Genshin Impact leakers. These constellations look to be powerful buffs to Yoimiya, but none of them seem necessary to make the character work.

Agate Ryukin: The Aurous Blaze created by Yoimiya's Elemental Burst lasts for an additional 4 seconds, and when an enemy with the mark is defeated, Yoimiya gains 20% ATK for 20 seconds. A Procession of Bonfires: When Yoimiya deals a Critical Hit with Pyro DMG, she gains 25% Pyro DMG Bonus for 6 seconds. This can be triggered even when she is off field. Trickster's Flame: Increases Yoimiya's Elemental Skill level by 3 Pyrotechnic Professional: When the Aurous Blaze explodes on an enemy, Yoimiya's Elemental Skill cooldown is reduced by 1 second. A Summer Festival's Eve: Increases the level of Yoimiya's Elemental Burst by 3 Naganohara Meteor Swarm: During Yoimiya's Elemental Skill, Yoimiya's Normal Attacks have a 40% chance to spawn an extra Blazing Arrow that deals 50% of its original DMG.

Yoimiya's passive talents:

Yoimiya's Passive Talents (Image via HoneyImpact)

Yoimiya's passive talents in Genshin Impact are a strong mix of self buffs and teamwide damage increases, which can help bring every character's damage up, hence synergizing well with Yoimiya's playstyle.

Blazing Match: When Yoimiya crafts Decoration, Ornament, and Landscape-type Furninshings, she has a 100% chance to refund a portion of the materials used. Tricks of the Trouble-Maker: During Yoimiya's Elemental Skill, hits with Yoimiya's Normal Attack will increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by 2%. This effect lasts for 3 seconds and can have a maximum of 10 stacks. Summer Scorch: Using Yoimiya's Elemental Burst causes nearby party members to gain a 10% ATK increase for 15 seconds. Additionally, this bonus will be increased based on the amount of Tricks of the Trouble-Maker stacks that Yoimiya has. Each stack will contribute 1% extra bonus.

These passives will definitely help a team deal more damage, as Yoimiya can increase her Pyro DMG Bonus by up to 20% and her team's overall Attack by 30%.

Yoimiya will definitely be a powerful character in Genshin Impact, and players can use this analysis to decide whether they want to wish for her or not. Players should remember that all of this information is from the beta test and is likely to change prior to release.

