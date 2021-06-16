Genshin Impact wish simulator for Klee banner: How to check drop rates and luck with unlimited wishes

Genshin Impact players may try and wish for Klee on her Sparkling Steps rerun banner but will be unsure if they are feeling lucky enough. This is where Genshin Impact wish simulators come in, and they can provide players with a way to easily test their luck and drop rates.

Players can use wish simulators to wish as many times as they want without spending a single dime. If players get unlucky on a wish simulator, they can simply reset the website and start fresh. Players will definitely want to make sure they are feeling lucky by using one of these wish simulators.

Wish simulators in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players may want to wish on banners as much as possible, but most players just don't have the Primogems to do so. F2P players especially need to make the most of the limited resources that are available in Genshin Impact.

This is where players can take advantage of wish simulators. These websites provide players with unlimited fates and Primogems to roll on simulated banners, allowing them to see what they possibly would get if they spent those actual resources.

Players can use these for many reasons, including just for fun, but they are useful in checking the drop rates from a certain banner.

How players can use wish simulators

Genshin Impact wish simulator (image via uzairashraf.dev)

Using one of these wish simulators is very easy, as they are very simple applications that operate similar to actual wishes in Genshin Impact. All players will need to do is choose the banner they want to wish on and click the wish button.

Players can click the inventory button to check what they have got from their wishes, and they can use the settings button to fully reset their wishes. This website operates on the same pity system as Genshin Impact, meaning players are more likely to get a 5-star character around 75-80. Players should keep this in mind during their wishes.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaker shares update roadmap for Chasm, Dendro element, Sumeru map, and Inazuma storyline

Players testing their luck with wish simulators

i was curious so i opened the wish simulator website and got them on my first 10 pull.. i want them both... not ok pic.twitter.com/HZmanSLzxU — Bad🌙 (@monajpef) June 13, 2021

One of the primary reasons to use a wish simulator is to test luck, and players utilize this function often. Players sometimes go on insane wish streaks and rack up plenty of 5-stars, while others continue to lose their 50/50 on characters that they desire.

Either way, using a wish simulator is a great way to ensure that players aren't wasting actual Primogems on these banners, just in case they aren't feeling too lucky that day.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Three new talent level-up materials and domains revealed ahead of 2.0 update

not me getting better rolls on the genshin wish simulator than my actual genshin account 😭 pic.twitter.com/O8dRPFEeLE — noraemi wants ningguang to come home (@nekomabby) June 14, 2021

Genshin Impact wish simulators can be a fun tool for players to test their luck and get some easy unlimited wishes. Players should definitely take advantage of these useful websites.

Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya's elemental burst marking, C0 Ayaka, and Thunderhelm Lawachurl gameplay revealed

Edited by suwaidfazal