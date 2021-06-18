Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Electro traveler constellations, Inazuma's Statue of the Seven rewards, and more

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks have revealed more information about the newest Elemental form that players may take as they harness the power of Electro in the game's newest region, Inazuma.

Players will be able to attune themselves to this element when communing with Inazuma's Statue of the Seven, allowing them to use a whole new skillset and abilities. Players will also be able to access a whole new list of constellations, further increasing the potential that the Electro Traveler has. Players can also learn about the rewards they can gain by offering to the Statue of the Seven here.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Electro Traveller constellations and more:

A look at Electro Traveler's abilities

[Note that this could be slightly broken or incomplete]#GenshinImpact #Inazuma pic.twitter.com/a8nqIM48oM — abc64 (@abc64real) June 10, 2021

The Electro Traveller will utilize a brand new skillset once they reach Inazuma and unlock the power of Electro. These abilities are energy recharge focused, allowing for players to generate a lot of energy for their team while dealing powerful Electro damage. Their abilties will call forth powerful thunderbolts and rain lightning down on their foes.

interesting constellations... her c1 already sounds great but c6 is definitely a must for this one, electro traveler seems like a good mixture of dps and support, i love the balance theyre doing but still unsure which build is preferable (gonna build dps ofc) pic.twitter.com/6uL0DaRIDQ — Lilia ✨🌸 (@LuminesSimp) June 8, 2021

Electro Traveler's constellations provide some powerful damage increases and energy recharge boosts that will make this character very useful for a team.

Spring Harvest Thunder: The amount of Abundance Amulets that can be generated using Lightning Blade is increased to 3 Violet Vehemence: When Falling Thunder created by Bellowing Thunder hits an opponent it will decrease their Electro RES by 15% for 8s. Distant Crackling: Increases the level of Bellowing Thunder by 3 Fickle Cloudstrike: When a character obtains an Abundance Amulet with energy lower than 35%, the Energy restored by the Amulet will be increased by 100% Clamour in the Wilds: Increases the level of Lightning Blade by 3 World-Shaker: Every 2 Falling Thunder attacks triggered by Bellowing Thunder increase the DMG of the next Falling Thunder by 100% and will restore an additional 1 Energy.

The Electro Traveler has the potential to be a very powerful support and players will definitely want to give this version of the Traveler a try when Genshin Impact releases Inazuma.

Inazuma's Statue of the Seven rewards:

Inazuma’s Statue of the Seven! pic.twitter.com/DEwN1WuZUS — Daily Baal (@baaldaiIy) June 10, 2021

Inazuma's Statue of the Seven will provide players with great rewards for collecting the Electroculus, something that Genshin Impact players are likely familiar with. They will need to hunt around Inazuma for these hidden gems hidden all around the region, and they will need to turn in 180 in total to gain all the rewards. Players will be able to get 600 Primogems from fully completing this, along with four of the Electro Traveller's constellations. Players will definitely want to complete this Statue for the great rewards.

Genshin Impact's next update will bring a lot of great content to the game, including the powerful Electro Traveler. Players will need to make the most of the update when it arrives later this year.

