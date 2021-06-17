Genshin Impact leaks: Everything known about Baal, Kazuha, and Yoimiya so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed several new characters that are coming in for future updates, including Baal, Kazuha, and Yoimiya. These characters are all Inazuma natives and players will get the opportunity to meet and even wish for them in the future.

Players will likely already be familiar with Kazuha, the wayward fugitive from Inazuma who has escaped the country and is traveling with Beidou's Crux Fleet. Yoimiya and Baal, on the other hand, have been more recently leaked, and players can find out more about them here.

Genshin Impact leaks: Yoimiya animations and leaks

Yoimiya is a 5-star Pyro Bow user who is the the current owner of Naganohara Fireworks in Inazuma and is considered the "Queen of the Summer Festival" due to her mastery of fireworks displays and celebrations. Players will be able to see some of these fireworks with both her Elemental Skill and Burst, as they both show off some of her amazing explosives. Yoimiya will be a powerful Pyro main DPS character with a strong Elemental Skill and Burst.

Yoimiya's Elemental Skill allows her to shoot Pyro infused arrows that will deal significant damage to enemies at a much faster rate. This ability is known as Teika Fire Dance and will last for 10 seconds, allowing Yoimiya to increase her damage output significantly during this time.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst is known as Ryukin Saxifrage, and will cause her to leap into the air surrounded by fireworks before shooting a massive AOE Pyro blast. This will mark one of the enemies hit with the Aurous Blaze debuff, and when that enemy is hit by a character other than Yoimiya, they will explode dealing AOE Pyro damage. This mark can be transferred between enemies once they are defeated until the mark expires.

Baal leaks and information:

The Raiden Shogun Baal is the Electro Archon of Inazuma and is currently reigning over the country with an iron fist. The character will heavily feature in the story of Inazuma, and while not much is known about her abilities, the files have listed her as an Electro Polearm user. She can be seen in Kazuha's backstory cut-scenes as an integral part of his history, but Genshin Impact players don't have much more information about Baal as of yet.

Kazuha information:

Kaedehara Kazuha is the first Inazuman character that Genshin Impact players will be able to wish for, as he is releasing during the second half of Genshin Impact 1.6. This character will be a huge part of the upcoming story. His travels as a fugitive from Inazuma make him an important part of what players will have to deal with during the future region.

All of Kazuha animations

Skill, Burst, and Idle



Kazuha's Elemental Skill and Burst are very unique as they show off his Inazuman heritage with flashy swordsmanship and a stylish maple leaf motif. Kazuha's Elemental Skill is called Chihayaburu, and it will pull in enemies before Kazuha launches into the air with a gust of wind. Kazuha can plunge attack while he is midair and he will create a vortex of wind in his impact zone, dealing AOE Anemo damage and releasing any absorbed elements.

Kazuha's Elemental Burst has been named the Kazuha Slash and will cause him to perform a powerful slash that absorbs any elements caught in its gale of wind. This Genshin Impact ability will trap enemies within a cage of wind and deal repeated damage to any caught within. This is one of the most popular Elemental Bursts in the community due to the visuals being very appealing.

Genshin Impact's future characters all seem very interesting and powerful, and players can expect even more cool characters as Inazuma progresses.

