Genshin Impact leaks: New craftable weapon series and artifacts revealed ahead of 2.0 update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a new set of craftable weapons and artifacts for players to use while traveling in Inazuma. These weapons seem like powerful additions to any player's arsenal, and with all of these being craftable, F2P players will finally be getting more weapons to use.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be bringing players to an all new region, so these weapons look very unique compared to previous craftable weapons.

Genshin Impact leaks: New craftable weapons and more

New Craftable Weapons: The Bakufu Set



This new craftable Genshin Impact weapon set is known as the Bakufu set and comes with a new craftable for all five weapon types, allowing players to craft a weapon for any of their characters. These weapons all have strong Inazuman aesthetics and look very unique compared to previous weapons. Genshin Impact players will definitely want to craft these weapons. These weapons have a strong focus on Energy, be it taking it away or buffing Energy Recharge.

Anenoma Kagueta Blade: When casting an Elemental Skill, players will gain 1 Succession Seed, and after using an Elemental Burst, up to 3 Succession Seeds may be consumed for extra Energy Recharge. Katsuragi's Slasher: Increase Elemental Skill DMG by 6%, after Elemental Skill hits an opponent, lose 3 Energy but regenerate 3 Energy every 2 seconds for the next 6 seconds. Can be triggered off field. Kitain Cross Spear: Increase Elemental Skill DMG by 6%, after Elemental Skill hits an opponent, lose 3 Energy but regenerate 3 Energy every 2 seconds for the next 6 seconds. Can be triggered off field. White Dragon Ring: After a character with this weapon triggers an Electro Reaction, party memebers involved in the reaction will gain a 10% Elemental DMG Bonus lasting 6 seconds.

[2.0 - Weapons] Demon-Slayer Bow 4*



One of the 5 new craftable weapons.

The last weapon, known as the Demon-Slayer Bow, is a 4-star weapon that provides 16% Normal Attack DMG and 12% Charged ATK DMG at refinement one, but when players have 100% Energy, this effect is increased by 100%. Genshin Impact players will definitely be able to use this on characters like Ganyu or the upcoming Yoimiya, as they focus on dealing heavy damage with their Normal and Charged Attacks.

Genshin Impact players will need to gather the new Amethyst Chunk ore to craft these weapons, similar to Crystal Chunks in Mondstadt and Liyue. The exact details of the Amethyst Chunks are unknown.

New artifact sets:

追忆之注连 (unofficial translated as "Shimenawa of Memories")

2pc: ATK +18%

Two upcoming Genshin Impact artifact sets have also been leaked, and players can get an early look at the effects of the 'Reminiscence of Shime' set and the 'Seal of Insulation' set. These new sets will appear in Inazuma Domains, allowing players to farm them once they reach the new region. Reminiscence of Shime artifacts seems to take on a theme of a shrine, and provide these effects:

2pc: ATK +18% 4pc: If a character has 15 or more Energy, using an Elemental Skill will drain 15 Energy and increase Normal, Charged, and Plunge attack damage by 50% for 10 seconds.

This seems like it could be useful for Genshin Impact characters who don't rely on their Elemental Bursts to deal a majority of their damage.

绝缘之旗印 (unofficially translated as "Hatajirushi of Isolation")

2pc: +20% Energy Recharge

The Seal of Insulation set is more similar to Samurai attire and provides some strong supportive effects:

2pc: 20% Additional Energy Recharge 4pc: Increase Elemental Burst damage by 30% of a character's Energy Recharge, up to 75%.

This is great for Genshin Impact characters who already have naturally high Energy Recharge like Bennett and Xingqiu, as it will increase the power of their Elemental Bursts by a huge amount.

Genshin Impact 2.0 will be released in just a few months, and players will be able to explore Inazuma and collect all of these new additions to the game.

