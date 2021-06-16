How does pity system work in Genshin Impact? Guaranteed drop rates for each banner explained

Genshin Impact has a system in place to help players make sure they get what they want after a certain amount of wishes.

Players who wish consistently will be able to build up pity, allowing for both guaranteed 4-star and 5-star characters. Players will need to be certain they are taking advantage of this system as it can save them thousands of Primogems. Pity is one of the least explained but most important parts of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact pity system explained

Genshin Impact's pity system counts how many wishes a player has made and rewards them accordingly. Genshin Impact's pity counts up to a hard cap of 90, and once players make 90 wishes on either the standard or limited banner, they will be guaranteed a 5-star. However, there is also a soft pity counter in Genshin Impact that begins at around 75. Wishes starting from this point have a much higher chance of containing a 5-star character, so players should keep this factor in mind. Either way, players will have to work around this limit and attempt to save up Primogems and Fates to reach this counter.

What is a 50/50 in Genshin Impact:

There is also a mechanic that players will need to watch out for known as the 50/50 system. In Genshin Impact, whenever a player gets a 5-star on a limited banner, there is a 50% chance that it will be the rate-up character, but a 50% chance that it will be any other 5-star. If players are unlucky, they may need to roll all the way back to their pity to get that character. But players who miss the featured character also get to have their next character be the guaranteed 5-star rate up. Managing this guaranteed character can be a way for players to make sure that they get whatever character they want.

Genshin Impact standard banner pity explained:

There have been new calculations regarding the standard banner made by several content creators, and they have found that players are more likely to receive certain items in sequence. Players have found that after a 4-star weapon is gained, the next 4-star will be a character, and vice versa. Players have also found this to be true with 5-stars, making it something that players will need to keep in mind when rolling. If a player is in great need of a 5-star weapon and they are close to pity on the standard banner, wishing that banner may be the way to go.

Genshin Impact's pity system is a huge part of the game and making sure that players are aware of it can be the difference between wasted and saved Primogems.

