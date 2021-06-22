Yae in Genshin Impact: Appearance, renders, rumors, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact has a lot of characters from Inazuma who have yet to be fully revealed, and Yae has been one of the most anticipated.

Players first met this character at the end of Genshin Impact's 1.5 livestream as she gave players their first look at Inazuma, and rumors and theories spread like wildfire through the community.

Players now have more information on Yae, including model leaks and other appearance information, giving them a better idea of what Yae will be like when she releases. Players can read more to see what is known so far about Yae in Genshin Impact.

Yae in Genshin Impact: Renders, rumors and more info:

Yae is a character who features heavily in the lore of Genshin Impact's new region, Inazuma, and is the Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine. This means she oversees and runs some of the aspects of this shrine, allowing for things to proceed smoothly.

She is mentioned by the Raiden Shogun, is an old friend of both Baal and Zhongli, and works similarly to Ganyu. One of Yae's most shocking features is her large fox-like ears, which players immediately pointed out as a connection to a character from another game, Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact.

It is still unknown what the connection between these two characters is beyond similarities in name and appearance, but players will definitely learn more about this important character as they progress through Inazuma. Yae seems like she will be an integral part of the Inazuma storyline, and players will need to get aid from her somehow as they travel.

Yae possible weapon type and more:

It seems as though Yae will be an Electro Catalyst user, and may even be Genshin Impact's first Electro Catalyst support character. It is currently unknown when Yae will be playable, as it seems like she is currently an NPC in the storyline helping players progress, but according to leakers, this does not mean she will never be playable. It is likely that she will become playable later on in the story as players complete quests and defeat powerful enemies.

Yae will definitely be a character that many players are looking forward to, and as an Electro character in Inazuma, she is likely to be very powerful. Still, players will have to wait to find out more specifics about Yae when she releases in Genshin Impact.

Inazuma will be one of Genshin Impact's largest regions to date, and players will have a lot to explore and look forward to. Characters like Yae will definitely make the journey interesting. Players will have a tough journey through Inazuma, and the aid of a powerful shrine maiden will surely come in handy.

