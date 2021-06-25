Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: Upcoming Spiral Abyss enemies including Pyro Hypostasis revealed

Genshin Impact 1.7 will bring a whole new cast of enemies for players to face off against as they travel through the new region of Inazuma.

As players journey through this new land, they will encounter new bosses like the Pyro Hypostasis, and new enemies like the Thunderhelm Lawachurl and Electro Abyss Mage.

These new enemies are said to be very tough, and players will have to work hard to defeat them, which will provide a challenge to old and new players as they progress in this new expansion. Players can find out more about these new enemies here.

Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks: New enemies revealed

Located on the north end of Kannazuka, Pyro Hypostasis is a new boss that drops ascension materials for Yoimiya.



Similar to its electro counterpart, the cube will rekindle if its tinders are not put out by elemental reactions. pic.twitter.com/6NP46990BI — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 9, 2021

One of Genshin Impact's most loved features is its combat, and players will certainly have new combat challenges to face during the 1.7 update. Players will be able to face off against the new Pyro Hypostasis boss in the northern end of Kannazuka and collect its new boss materials for characters like Yoimiya.

This new boss shares similarities with the other Hypostasis in Genshin Impact, but with all new attack patterns and a fiery apperance, this boss should not be underestimated. Players can get an early view of its boss battle here and hopefully prepare for facing off against it during the Genshin Impact 1.7 update.

More enemies revealed:

Inazuma is the land of Electro in Genshin Impact, and so the enemies are suitably charged up and ready for battle. These Lawachurls will rain lightning down on players as they charge into battle, and players will need to be fleet-footed as they evade the powerful thunderstorms that this new enemy will leave behind.

electro abyss mage near a body of water my new kind of hell pic.twitter.com/BeTdmLiP6F — need a sugar daddy (@song_gonbae) June 10, 2021

The Electro Abyss Mage will also appear in this new Genshin Impact update, and it seems to be a very powerful form of the Abyss Mage with strong electric attacks. These attacks cover a large range and players will have to be careful with their approach against this new foe.

Dealing with its Electro shield may also be difficult as players will need to bring a strong Cryo character into battle with them, but as Ayaka will be releasing in Genshin Impact 1.7 or 2.0, this should be covered pretty easily.

Another enemy that is part of these Genshin Impact 1.7 leaks is the Fatui Mirror Maiden, a new powerful Fatui enemy that will attack players with strong mirror themed attacks. Dealing with these traps and tricky tactics will be tough for players, but with strong enough teams players should be able to power through this foe.

Genshin Impact's latest update may not have its version number set in stone yet, but its enemies are looking polished and very strong. Players will definitely have to watch out for these enemies once Genshin Impact launches its newest update.

