Top 5 mind-bending facts from Genshin Impact lore that most players dont know about

Genshin Impact has a lot of characters and lore to cover, and a few mysteries may have slipped through the cracks that players may be unaware of. With such a rich and varied world, the lore has many strange events and characters to learn about, and players may be missing out on some of these hidden stories.

Players can learn about some of these through 5 mind-bending facts and get a better understanding of the world of Genshin Impact here.

These crazy facts involve almost everything in Genshin Impact, from the Knights of Favonius to the Gods of Teyvat.

Genshin Impact: Top 5 mind-bending facts about the lore

Genshin Impact has deep lore about almost everything in the game, and the descriptions can lead players down a rabbit-hole that sometimes provides more questions than answers.

5: Venti's body is fake

This rates low on the list as some players may have learned this through Venti's Archon Quest, but Venti's body is a construct made by his true form, which used to be a tiny elemental spirit.

After the war for Mondstadt's freedom was completed, the bard who Venti had accompanied on his journey died due to injuries in battle. Venti took the bard's form to honor his memory and continues to play his lyre.

This is part of the reason why Venti seems to never age and also why his form is so small compared to characters like Zhongli.

4: Xiao may not be the only surviving Yaksha

Xiao's story trailer gave players more information on the Yaksha's of Liyue, elemental protectors summoned by Zhongli to help defend and fight for the people of growing region.

These individuals all fell to enemies or their own internal darkness, and even Xiao nearly suffered the same fate. However, Xiao persisted and remains the only surviving Yaksha that players know about.

He may not be the only survivor though, as the trailer mentions that one Yaksha fell to darkness and disappeared without a trace, and seeing as they seemed to wield the power of Electro, they may even appear in Inazuma in the future.

3: Bennett has no parents

Genshin Impact players are sure to be familiar with Bennett as he is one of the most powerful Pyro support characters in the game, but his backstory is also one of the saddest.

Bennett's insanely bad luck may be caused by some celestial power outside of his control. His luck has plagued every aspect of his life, and he was even discovered alone as a baby inside a deep cave fraught with danger.

His true origins are unknown and how he managed to survive inside such a dangerous area remains a mystery.

2: Kaeya isn't from Mondstadt:

Some players may be unaware of Kaeya's true origins as his backstory is one of the most heart-wrenching in Genshin Impact. Kaeya is truly from Khaenri'ah and was sent to Mondstadt as a child spy by his father to infiltrate the region and learn its secrets.

He was adopted by the Ragnvindr family and was raised as a brother to Diluc, only to clash fiercely with him on the day their father died. Kaeya is torn between the two regions and while his loyalty may lie with the Knights of Favonius, his true intentions are just as dubious as he is.

1: Alice and Klee aren't human:

Revealed in the final stages of the Golden Apple Archipelago event, it appears that Klee's ears may point to her heritage not being fully human. Klee's long elvish ears have always been something of a mystery in Genshin Impact, and according to Alice's statements, they are "Of a race blessed with longetivity."

Elves in fiction are usually races who possess an immense lifespan, and it seems like Alice may have passed this trait down to her daughter. Players will have to wait until they meet Alice for more information, but for now it seems like this mystery has only gotten deeper.

Genshin Impact is full of mysteries and mind-bending facts, and this list has only scratched the iceberg.

