Genshin Impact Geo Travel Diary guide: What are the things relating to Liyue?

Genshin Impact players may have wondered how to complete the Geo Travel Diary commission and unlock its "Geo Archon Anecdotes" achievement.

This commission will need players to gather items and dishes from Liyue so that they can learn more about its history. Players will need to provide one of these particular items to receive some of the backstory on the Geo Archon, and once they have provided all four, they can receive this tricky achievement.

Genshin Impact Geo Travel Diary guide: Items and more

The Geo Travel Diary commission in Genshin Impact is a simple and quick commission to complete, but to receive every reward from it, players will need to complete it four times. Players will be tasked with giving an item relating to Liyue to Musheng, a man who is offering his respects to the Geo Archon. Once they provide him with an item relating to Liyue, he will relay to the players a story of the Archon's history.

Giving Musheng a Noctilucous Jade (Image via Iczel Gaming)

Players have a wide variety of possible items to give Musheng, but they mostly fall into four categories:

The Groundbreaker: Plants and ingredients found in Liyue like Lotus Heads, Matsutake, Mint, Qingxin, and Violetgrass. God of the Stove: Ores like Cor Lapis, Crystal Chunk and Noctilucous Jade. God of History: Dishes from Liyue like Almond Tofu, Mora Meat, Matsutake Meat Rolls and Jewelry Soup God of Wealth: Glaze Lilies.

Once players present Musheng with an item, he will explain the relevance this item has had on Liyue's past and provide players with a document so that they can re-read this story whenever they desire. Musheng will remove two of these documents from a player's inventory on every third attempt of the commission but this does not affect achievement progress.

Receiving the document from Musheng (Image via Iczel Gaming)

These documents are key to receiving the achievement tied to this commission, so it is important that players remember which ones they have already gotten.

Getting the Geo Archon Anecdotes achievement:

Getting this achievement may take players some time, as it is difficult to receive the same commission multiple times, but it is just a matter of remembering which stories have been heard in the past.

Players will simply need to provide Musheng with at least one of the each four categories of item and listen to his story, and once all four stories have been heard they will gain this achievement.

Players have struggled with this achievement in the past due to not knowing the categories, but with this information, every player can finally get it.

// Lore about the Four Titles of Rex Lapis in Liyue (from the Geo Travel Diary commissions)



Legend of the Geo Archon - The Groundbreaker pic.twitter.com/CPGKgsZFzV — Childe 🐳 (@Childe_txt) January 31, 2021

Players should take the time to read up on this interesting lore when they get the chance, at least just to make sure that they remember which stories they have already heard.

Genshin Impact has many commissions for players to undertake, and getting the achievements from them can be difficult, but with an understanding of the requirements, any player can complete them.

