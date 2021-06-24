Genshin Impact: How many Primogems are needed to get Kazuha from next character banner?

Genshin Impact will soon release its newest character, Kazuha, and players will finally be able to wish for the first Inazuman character in the game.

This Anemo 5-star will add some strong supportive and damage capabilities to any team, while also bringing some of the best animations in Genshin Impact. Players who have been saving up Primogems or those who are planning to wish for this new character will definitely want to make sure they have enough to get Kazuha from his upcoming banner.

Genshin Impact: How many Primogems are needed for Kazuha?

Genshin Impact players are sure to be familiar with the Anemo swordsman from Inazuma, Kazuha. He has made quite the impact on the community as the first playable character from the long awaited region, and his unique sword style and Elemental Burst are well liked by the playerbase.

Players won't have to wait much longer for his release as his banner has almost arrived in Genshin Impact. Players who have been saving up Primogems will finally be able to wish for Kazuha.

All of Kazuha animations

Skill, Burst, and Idle



A Wandering Samurai from Inazuma who is in Liyue Crux Fleet. A gentle soul who holds heavy burdens.#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/P4e9tMkusy — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) April 29, 2021

Wishing for Kazuha will take a good amount of Primogems as usual, and players who have been consistently summoning on the limited banner will have been building up their pity for this upcoming character.

Players will likely need to reach soft pity at the minimum to unlock this new character, which will count for about 70-79 wishes on the banner. This means that players should have around 12000-13000 Primogems saved up if they are feeling lucky, and 14400 Primogems if they want to make sure they can get to hard pity.

Players may also have to contend with the 50/50 system of Genshin Impact, which takes effect whenever players wish for a limited character. When players receive a limited character from a banner, their chances of the next 5-star being another limited character drop to 50%.

This can be mitigated by wishing until another 5-star is reached, but if players want to get around this limitation, then they will need 28,800 Primogems to have a 100% chance at getting Kazuha.

How pity works in Genshin Impact:

Someone simulated 1 billion rolls on genshin's gacha system and apparently there's a soft pity system. From your 75th roll onwards, your rate of getting a 5 star increases drastically up to 100% on the 90th roll. So if you're saving your 5 star pity, stop before the 75th roll. pic.twitter.com/pXOvjuXoSW — ً (@Guardian_Yaksha) November 5, 2020

Pity is the system that builds the chances for a 5-star character or item to appear on any banner, and Kazuha's banner is no exception. Players will need to manage this system to make sure they are able to get this upcoming 5-star character, and as the statistics have shown in the past, their chances of receiving a 5-star drop is highest around 75.

Players should make sure they have enough Primogems to at least reach this point, which is called soft-pity. If players get lucky and reach soft pity and win their 50/50, they will only need around 11,200 to 12,000 Primogems to get Kazuha from his upcoming banner.

Genshin Impact players will need a decent sum of Primogems to make sure they can get Kazuha, but there is no accounting for luck. Players who want this upcoming Inazuman samurai should definitely give wishing for him a try.

