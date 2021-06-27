Genshin Impact Yoimiya leaks: Release date, abilities, gameplay and more revealed

Genshin Impact Yoimiya leaks have revealed more information about this upcoming Inazuma character who will be releasing in Genshin Impact's newest update. Players will be able to learn about the master of the Naganohara Fireworks shop and see her powerful Pyro abilities through these early leaks as they explore the 5-star Pyro bow user Yoimiya. This character is definitely shaping up to be one of the stronger characters in Genshin Impact, and players may want to give her a try after seeing these Genshin Impact Yoimiya leaks. Players can learn more about this new character here:

Genshin Impact Yoimiya leaks: Release date, abilities, and more:

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

Based on the current information, Yoimiya's banner will be following Ayaka's during the newest Genshin Impact update, which will focus on the new region of Inazuma. Players won't have to wait too long to be able to wish for Yoimiya as she is slated an early August release. Players will also be able to obtain Sayu.

Yoimiya is the current master of Naganohara Fireworks and her skill with explosives can be seen in her powerful attack and skill animations. Players will be able to see her Elemental Skill: Teika Fire-Dance in action as she lets off a barrage of Pyro infused arrows. This will deal bonus Pyro damage to enemies and can be fired at a rapid pace to deal massive damage. Yoimiya will also be able to do a special charged shot when she is not in her Elemental Skill, allowing for homing attacks to be fired at enemies when charged.

Yoimiya's Elemental Burst: Ryukin Saxifrage showcases her expertise with explosives as she launches into the air surrounded by fireworks before firing a powerful Pyro blast at the ground. This will deal significant damage to enemies and mark one with the Aurous Blaze debuff. This will cause them to take extra damage from teammates other than Yoimiya and can pass between enemies once defeated.

Yoimiya character page animations and more:

[2.0 - Yoimiya Character Page Animations]



Includes base animations, constellation image preview and talent preview character pose.



Streamable: https://t.co/9kBGwvK7Y2

Download: https://t.co/yW02riDemH pic.twitter.com/ZsiiWZTmcB — Dimbreath (@dimbreath) June 23, 2021

Players can get an early look at Yoimiya's character page animations here, giving an early look at Yoimiya's poses. Players will be able to see her unique idle animation where she plays with a sparkler and wields her Inazuma 4-star craftable bow. These little animations always show a lot of the character's personality and, players can see some of Yoimiya's fun loving style in them.

Yoimiya definitely seems like a powerful character and players who want to wish for her will want to prepare for her early. Most of her ascension materials can only be picked up in Inazuma, so once players reach the Land of Electro, they will need to begin preparing.

Genshin Impact leaks continue to bring new information about characters and players have a lot to look forward to as Genshin progresses into its newest update.

