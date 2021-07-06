Genshin Impact reveals 1.7/2.0 livestream schedule: Redeem codes, Ayaka banner and Inazuma release date details expected

Genshin Impact will soon release its latest update, and players will be able to get a sneak peek during the special 1.7/2.0 livestream. With the livestream confirmed to happen later this week, fans are ecstatic to get a first look at Inazuma.

Having had to wait so long, players will now get a first view at the land of Electro and quench their curiosity. Here's what they can expect for the upcoming event:

Genshin Impact 1.7/2.0 Livestream date revealed:

According to this post by the official Genshin Impact Twitter, the preview of Genshin Impact's latest update will be showcased on the official Twitch channel at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

Ayaka banner expected:

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

With Ayaka's upcoming banner being the first of Genshin Impact 1.7/2/0, players are highly anticipating what lies inside.

She will most likely appear on the livestream as one of the hosts and will provide plenty of information about the upcoming region. Players may even get a chance to see her move set in action as the livestream progresses.

New redeem codes and rewards expected:

Many Genshin Impact players tune into livestreams specifically to receive reward codes and Primogems, and this livestream is likely to have some great goodies.

Players won't want to miss out on these redemption codes when they go live, as the free Primogems are definitely worth the watch. Players will be sure to get at least three redemption codes from the livestream and 100x Primogems from each code.

Inazuma release date expected:

// genshin leaks



- court of momiji

- court of pansy

- ayaka and yoimiya

- sayu rolling

- inazuma environment

- seeds and serenitea pot gardening pic.twitter.com/6NTLA2K2Ec — ayaka farming 🌱 (@soobdt) July 4, 2021

Players will likely finally get the official release date of Inazuma during this livestream, making the long wait for confirmation come to an end.

Fans have been excited about the release of the region since Genshin Impact launched, and this livestream will mark the beginning of players entering the land of Electro.

Genshin Impact players will definitely want to tune into this early preview of Inazuma at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on July 9th.

With weeks of speculation and anticipation having reached their zenith, Genshin Impact will have its last livestream before Inazuma on the morning of July 9th at 8:00 AM (UTC-4), and players won't want to miss the huge reveals that will grace this livestream.

