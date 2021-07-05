How to sign up for Genshin Impact 2.1 Beta program and get early access to Inazuma and upcoming content

Players may be wondering how they can get into the Genshin Impact 2.1 Beta and see new parts of the region of Inazuma far earlier than their release, along with other sneak peeks into upcoming content.

Getting into the beta of Genshin Impact is actually a lot easier than it seems, as players simply need to register through an easy Google Form. Once they have been approved, players will need to accept their role as a tester and they can attempt to test out the newest region of Genshin Impact. Players can learn how to complete this form here.

How to sign up for the Genshin Impact 2.1 Beta

The beta applications for Version 2.1 have opened! You'll be able to sign up for the next few days. Doors will close at 12:00PM, Wednesday, July 7th GMT+8



The beta applications for Version 2.1 have opened! You'll be able to sign up for the next few days. Doors will close at 12:00PM, Wednesday, July 7th GMT+8

You need to join the discord to sign up: https://t.co/vSJIMnmCHW

Signing up for the Genshin Impact beta is a relatively simple process that begins with joining the Genshin Impact official Discord. Players can use this link to head to their invitation page and join through their Discord client. Once players are in, they will need to navigate to the announcement where the Genshin Impact 2.1 beta form is being shown. They will have until Wednesday, July 7th, at 12:00 PM GMT+8 to apply for this form.

The application post in the Genshin Impact Discord (Image via Genshin Impact Discord)

Once players have located this form, they will need to open the link and fill out the required information. Players should remember that they will need to be a member of the Discord to receive their invitation, and that if they post incorrect information, it will greatly lower their chances of being accepted.

Players will be required to sign an NDA, or a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so that they do not leak any information from the beta, so they should make sure to be accurate with their information.

Some of the questions on the Genshin Impact Beta Signup

Once players fill out all of the questions, they will simply need to submit and wait for a response. These beta applications will end in just a few days on the 7th, so players won't have to wait too long for a response. Players should make sure that they check their Discord often, because if they do not respond, they will lose their chance to join the Genshin Impact 2.1 beta.

What can players expect from the Genshin Impact 2.1 Beta:

Inazuma in Version 2.0 will include 3 islands. This is half of the planned total. The remaining islands will be introduced throughout 2021 and early 2022 patches



Inazuma in Version 2.0 will include 3 islands. This is half of the planned total. The remaining islands will be introduced throughout 2021 and early 2022 patches

There will be six total islands. These are the remaining ones

Players will likely be exploring some of the remaining islands of Inazuma and testing out future quests and systems to make sure that they are bug free. Players may even get an early look at some of the characters that will be coming in future updates, and learning about the story far in advance.

Players will need to keep this information hidden from the community as leaks from the beta are heavily punished, but players will definitely enjoy the early look that they can get by playing the Genshin Impact 2.1 beta.

Genshin Impact has had successful beta tests in the past, and players now have the chance to join the Genshin Impact 2.1 beta test. Any players who are interested should definitely give joining this exclusive group a try.

