Genshin Impact 2.0 to release only three Inazuma islands instead of six, and limit Sakura tree to level 20, according to leaks

Genshin Impact will be releasing its newest update, including Inazuma, fairly soon. Players also continue to get leaks that provide insights and information into the upcoming region. They have a lot to look forward to when these islands release, as the land of Electro seems to be an expansive area to explore.

However, leaks have revealed that there may be some roadblocks to keep players from exploring too much. They suggest that there will be some islands that won't be released with the launch of Inazuma and that some rewards will be held back till later updates.

Genshin Impact 2.0 leaks: Inazuma island info and more

Inazuma in Version 2.0 will include 3 islands. This is half of the planned total. The remaining islands will be introduced throughout 2021 and early 2022 patches



There will be six total islands. These are the remaining ones#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Genshin_Impact #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/2n7tSxAGTu — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 4, 2021

According to a post by Genshin Report, a reputable leak source for Genshin Impact information, Inazuma will release in update 2.0 and include three islands for players to explore. This may contrast with expectations of the full region releasing and being available for exploration, but many events have been time-gated in the past.

Gamers might have to wait for the storyline to progress to explore the entirety of these islands, as they will release later, via other updates. They will still have plenty of islands to explore, as the current map of Inazuma shows, and the remaining islands may release faster than many think.

// genshin leaks!!

.

.

.

.

inazuma english map! from the beta right now

.

credits to wfp and holyco pic.twitter.com/xFVesheKGB — mei 🌸 w̶a̶i̶t̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶r̶a̶i̶d̶e̶n̶ (@hutaoplsburyme) July 4, 2021

With a huge map to explore, players will have lots of ground to cover once Genshin Impact 2.0 releases, making this launch a big one for players. Inazuma is a large set of islands, and even with a possible time-gate on areas, they will have many upcoming quests to complete and enemies to defeat.

Also read: Morax in Genshin Impact: All you need to know about the God of Contracts

Sakura tree limited to level 20:

Maximum reachable level for Sacred Sakura's Favor during patch 2.0 is LV20 as of now. You will not be able to level up beyond LV20 during patch 2.0.



Subjected to changes. #GenshinImpact — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) July 3, 2021

It appears players will also have their level on the Sacred Sakura tree gated at level 20, as opposed to the cap of 50. This is likely due to the Electro Sigils being located on the final three islands, meaning players will need to wait to receive more rewards from this massive tree.

They have previously seen the list of rewards from this new system, and it is similar to Dragonspine's Frostbearing Tree. It requires a resource in return for many rewards.

Readers can see a list of these rewards here.

Sacred Sakura's Favor

Rewards overview from Lv1 - Lv50.

25 Electro Sigils are needed to level up each time.

Subjected to changes.

Creds to @Kiana__K423#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/rX8munfg8o — Sukuna (@SsukunaaA) June 15, 2021

Players will need to turn in 25 Electro Sigils each time they want to progress through a level, and they can gain these Sigils from completing puzzles and opening chests. They can get a ton of great rewards from completing this tree, including a ton of Fates and even Weapon Prototypes.

Gamers will want to complete this tree when they can, though, as it stands, they will only be able to complete 20 of the levels when Inazuma releases.

Also read: How to build Ningguang in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is no stranger to time-gating content, and it makes sense as, without it, players would complete all of the content in the game quickly and get burnt out without anything to do.

However, this may be disappointing to some gamers. as they would want to explore the entire region as soon as it launches. They will just have to wait and see what the results are like when Genshin Impact 2.0 releases.

Also read: The upcoming Genshin Impact update to bring version 2.0, not 1.7, suggests new leak

Edited by Ravi Iyer